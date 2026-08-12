Magadi residents face water, healthcare crisis after mining operations suspended

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A section of Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Thousands of residents in Magadi Ward, Kajiado West, are staring at an uncertain future after the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs ordered the immediate suspension of operations at Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited, cutting access to water, healthcare, education and livelihoods across the area.

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho announced the suspension in a statement on Wednesday, July 29, citing unresolved compliance issues under the Mining Act.

The order halts mining and soda ash export operations at the company, which has supplied water and social services to the largely dry region for decades.

Residents now fear the disruption could put both people and livestock at risk in an area with no reliable boreholes or rivers.

"We can survive without many things, but we cannot survive without water. We are now worried about our children, our livestock and our families. Where will we get water if the company stops supplying it?" said Nickson Supet, a resident.

A spot check of Magadi town found deserted streets and shuttered businesses. Traders said business has hit an all-time low in the past two weeks, with hundreds of Tata Chemicals employees leaving the town after the closure and deepening the local economic crisis.

The closure has also raised fears over healthcare access after the company signalled plans to cease services at Magadi Hospital, the only Level Four facility in the ward.

"Magadi Hospital is a lifeline for this community. Losing these services would leave thousands of residents with nowhere nearby to seek affordable treatment. We fear that mothers, children and elderly people will suffer the most if healthcare services are disrupted," said retired Chief Joel Sayianka.

Residents want the Ministry of Mining to intervene and resolve the standoff, warning that a prolonged closure could destroy livelihoods and disrupt essential services built around the company.

"For us, Tata Chemicals is not just a company. It is our source of water, healthcare, education and livelihoods. If the closure continues, an entire community will suffer," said Kironua Njilaloi, a resident.

Tata Chemicals Magadi Community Affairs Manager Wilson Tima said the social and economic toll of the closure would deepen if the stalemate persists, affecting the company's corporate social responsibility programmes, including free water supply and education scholarships.

"The situation in Magadi extends beyond the suspension of mining operations. The company is deeply integrated into the social and economic fabric of the community. Thousands of residents rely directly or indirectly on the company for access to water, healthcare, educational support and economic opportunities," explained Tima.

The ministry said the company must submit documentation proving full compliance with statutory obligations, including royalty payments and community development agreements, before operations can resume.