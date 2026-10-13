Tata Chemicals questions closure order over community complaints

Tata Chemicals Magadi has accused the Ministry of Mining of relying on an alleged community complaint that it says has never been disclosed to justify an order halting its operations, challenging the government’s account that the company’s mining licence remains intact and its operations have merely been temporarily stopped pending compliance.
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