Let children living with disabilities be supported, Lenku urges residents

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Kajiado County Governor Joseph Ole Lenku hands over digital ultrasound machines outside his Kajiado office. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku has appealed to parents and guardians of children living with disabilities to bring them forward to access support and services from the county government and other relevant authorities.

The governor said children living with disabilities deserve equal opportunities, care and dignity, urging families to seek assistance rather than keep their children away from the public due to stigma, discrimination or other challenges.

Lenku said his administration remained committed to supporting persons with disabilities (PWDs) and improving their quality of life through inclusive programmes and partnerships with organisations working in the disability sector.

“We are always glad to support our PWDs in all their endeavours to make life more bearable. Let parents not hide them anymore,” said Lenku.

He encouraged parents to work closely with the county government and relevant institutions to ensure children living with disabilities receive the necessary care, support and opportunities to participate fully in society.

The governor said early identification of disabilities and access to appropriate services were critical in helping affected children and their families to overcome challenges and improve their well-being.

Lenku was speaking during the handover of several digital ultrasound machines to various health facilities across Kajiado County, an initiative aimed at strengthening maternal healthcare services and improving the early detection of potential complications during pregnancy.

He said the new equipment would enhance the capacity of health facilities to monitor pregnancies, identify potential risks early and support healthcare workers in making timely decisions to safeguard the health of mothers and their babies.

The governor noted that strengthening maternal healthcare was an important step towards preventing avoidable complications and ensuring children receive appropriate medical attention from the earliest stages of life.

“With the help of the Action Foundation, who are our main partners in supporting people living with disabilities in our county, we have today handed over several digital ultrasound machines. This equipment will assist our mothers to deliver their babies safely,” said the county chief.

He said the partnership with the Action Foundation demonstrated the importance of collaboration between county governments and development organisations in expanding access to healthcare and disability support services.

The machines are expected to improve diagnostic capacity in the selected health facilities, enabling healthcare professionals to assess pregnancies more effectively and identify conditions that may require further medical attention.

Lenku said his administration would continue working with partners to strengthen healthcare delivery and ensure vulnerable groups, including persons living with disabilities, were not left behind.

He further called on communities to embrace children and adults living with disabilities, saying families should be encouraged to seek assistance and take advantage of available programmes instead of isolating their loved ones.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Kirui, who led the Action Foundation delegation, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting disability inclusion and improving access to essential healthcare services in Kajiado County.

Kirui said the organisation was ready to provide additional ultrasound machines should the need arise, signalling its willingness to continue working with the county government to strengthen maternal healthcare services.

He said partnerships between public institutions and organisations such as the Action Foundation were essential in addressing barriers faced by persons living with disabilities and ensuring families could access the support they needed.

The handover of the equipment comes amid growing efforts to strengthen healthcare services at the county level, particularly in maternal and child health, where early diagnosis and timely intervention can help improve health outcomes.

The governor’s appeal also places renewed emphasis on the need to address stigma surrounding disability, with parents and guardians being urged to seek help and allow their children to access available services.

Lenku said the county government remained committed to creating an environment in which persons living with disabilities could access support, pursue their ambitions and live with dignity.

He urged parents to take the first step by bringing their children forward and engaging relevant authorities, saying cooperation between families, healthcare providers and development partners was vital to improving the lives of persons living with disabilities across Kajiado County.