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46 tonnes of smuggled sugar seized in Turkana

By Ronald Kipruto | Oct. 9, 2026
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Smuggled sugar. [Courtesy]  

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has seized about 46 tonnes of sugar suspected to have been smuggled into Kenya from Uganda, intercepting two lorries in Lodwar, Turkana County.

In a statement Friday, October 9, KRA said its Investigation and Enforcement Team intercepted the lorries at about 2am during an intelligence-led operation targeting sugar smuggling along border routes.

The vehicles were carrying 920 bags of KALIRO-branded sugar, each weighing 50 kilogrammes. The consignment has an estimated tax liability of Sh9.73 million.

The Authority said the sugar had been transported from Moroto, Uganda, through Nadapal without payment of the required taxes or completion of customs procedures.

KRA said the seizure was part of efforts to disrupt smuggling networks, protect government revenue and public health, and shield legitimate businesses from unfair competition.

In a separate incident, KRA officers intercepted another lorry suspected of carrying smuggled sugar along Mumias Road in Matungu, Kakamega County.

The driver allegedly failed to stop for a compliance check, prompting officers to pursue the vehicle. The driver and two other occupants later abandoned the lorry and fled on foot, according to KRA.

Police arrested one suspect, who was taken into custody to assist with investigations.

An inspection of the abandoned vehicle revealed 100 bags of sugar, each weighing 50 kilogrammes. KRA estimated the consignment's value at Sh500, 000, with potential tax losses of about Sh3 million.

The authority said it was stepping up surveillance and enforcement along border routes and other corridors vulnerable to smuggling, particularly those used to transport high-demand commodities such as sugar.

KRA also warned individuals and businesses involved in transporting, distributing or selling goods that have not undergone customs clearance that it was strengthening compliance measures following changes to the taxation of imported sugar under the Finance Act, 2026.

Under the current rules, imported sugar attracts excise duty of Sh40 per kilogramme. KRA said illegally traded sugar seized by authorities also attracts a punitive charge of Sh460 per kilogramme or 100 per cent, whichever is higher.

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