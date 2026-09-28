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Kikuyu elder killed in road accident

By Antony Gitonga | Sep. 28, 2026
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A member of the Kikuyu Council of Elders is among two men who died in a road accident along the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu road over the weekend.

The two were headed to Mai Mahiu from Naivasha when the vehicle they were travelling rammed a trailer near Longonot town.

Two passengers in the vehicle sustained minor injuries while the occupants of the trailer escaped unscathed during the late-night incident.

A witness, Samson Kuria, said the driver of the ill-fated vehicle was overtaking a trailer when the accident occurred.

He said that the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed on the roadside, leading to the deaths of the two.

“One of the victims was the chairman of Mai Mahiu Kikuyu Council of Elders and the other was a friend. The bodies were collected by police and taken to Naivasha mortuary,” he said.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama said the injured were treated and discharged from Naivasha sub-county hospital.

 Kiama said an inquest into the incident had been opened by traffic police officers and the victims have since been identified by their kin.

“There was an accident involving a trailer and a personal car near Longonot town and in the process we lost two men while two others escaped with minor injuries,” he said.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle operator was hit and killed by an unknown car along Nairobi-Nakuru highway, near KCC village on Sunday evening.

This brought to five the number of operators who have been hit and killed by motorists in the last two months along the section of the highway.

In the latest incident, the body of the middle aged man was recovered by members of the public off the highway while the mangled wreck had been dragged over 30m away.

The CID boss confirmed the accident, adding that the body was awaiting identification at the sub-county hospital mortuary.

“This was a hit and run accident and no arrest has been made yet and we are asking any witness who could have any information to assist,” he said.

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Related Topics

Kikuyu Council of Elders Naivasha Accident Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama Mai Mahiu Kikuyu Council of Elders
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