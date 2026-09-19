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The 'Green Gold Town under the sun' wilts as its economy dims

By Joackim Bwana | Sep. 19, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Kericho town. The county is famous for growing tea. [File, Standard]

Kericho was ‘The Green Gold Town under the sun ', dotted with unending green scenery of tea plantations, abundant rain and a melting pot of diverse cultures.

The town was a warm embrace for anyone passing, visiting and staying. The coexistence of all the tribes from Kenya was the fabric that boosted the town’s rapid increase in population and development.

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Related Topics

Kericho Town Post-Election Violence Tea Industry Kericho Economy
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