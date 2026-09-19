The 'Green Gold Town under the sun' wilts as its economy dims

Kericho was ‘The Green Gold Town under the sun ', dotted with unending green scenery of tea plantations, abundant rain and a melting pot of diverse cultures.
The town was a warm embrace for anyone passing, visiting and staying. The coexistence of all the tribes from Kenya was the fabric that boosted the town’s rapid increase in population and development.
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