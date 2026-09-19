The 'Green Gold Town under the sun' wilts as its economy dims

Kericho town. The county is famous for growing tea. [File, Standard]

Kericho was ‘The Green Gold Town under the sun ', dotted with unending green scenery of tea plantations, abundant rain and a melting pot of diverse cultures.

The town was a warm embrace for anyone passing, visiting and staying. The coexistence of all the tribes from Kenya was the fabric that boosted the town’s rapid increase in population and development.