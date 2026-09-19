Academic papers are not up for sale or for decorations

Audio By Vocalize

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa graduated with a PhD in Public Administration from Murang’a University of Technology. [Courtesy]

Kenya cannot treat questions surrounding the academic qualifications of public officials as mere political theatre.

The latest controversy involving Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa should be subjected to facts, records and due process— not political noise.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) has stated that Barasa was not its student, that his name does not appear in its alumni records and that the university did not hold a graduation ceremony in May 2008, the period indicated on a disputed Bachelor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering certificate.

The university has consequently said the certificate is not genuine. Those are serious assertions from an institution entrusted with safeguarding academic records.

But equally important is the response from Barasa. He has denied holding an engineering degree from JKUAT and said his undergraduate and master's degrees are from Mount Kenya University, while his PhD in Public Administration is from Murang'a University of Technology.

This is precisely why the matter should not be settled in political rallies, social media exchanges or through competing accusations. It demands an authoritative verification of the complete record.

The bigger scandal would be if Kenya allowed uncertainty over academic qualifications to linger whenever a prominent politician is involved. Universities maintain records. Professional bodies maintain registers.

Government agencies have investigative mandates. Parliament has institutional responsibilities. Where discrepancies emerge, these institutions must do their work transparently and professionally.

The issue also exposes a deeper weakness in our political culture: the casual treatment of credentials.

Academic qualifications are not decorative titles to be displayed when convenient.

They are supposed to represent years of study, examination, research and professional development.

For ordinary Kenyans, producing genuine certificates is a basic requirement when seeking employment.

Public officials should not operate under a lower standard of accountability simply because they hold elective office.

At the same time, an allegation is not a conviction. JKUAT's position concerns the certificate attributed to it; it does not by itself establish every allegation that may circulate about Barasa's wider academic history. Those questions must be independently verified by the competent authorities.

The public deserves clarity, not another endless political argument.

If the disputed certificate is genuine, the relevant institutions should establish that conclusively. If it is not, the law should take its course. And if Barasa's legitimate qualifications are those he has now publicly identified, they too should be formally documented and independently verified.

Kenya's credibility crisis is worsened whenever institutions appear selective about scrutiny. Academic integrity must apply equally to MPs, governors, cabinet officials, professionals and ordinary citizens. Public office should demand greater transparency, not provide a shield against it. Otherwise, our education system will attract undue scrutiny.