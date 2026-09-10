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OHAK: Dental fluorosis is becoming a major public health epidemic in urban centres

By Antony Gitonga | Sep. 10, 2026
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Members of the Oral Health Association of Kenya conducted a free dental clinic at Mirera Primary School in Naivasha. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The Oral Health Association of Kenya (OHAK) has raised the red flag over an upsurge in dental fluorosis cases in urban centres across the country.

The Association has attributed the rise to the use of borehole water, leading to the crisis mainly among children under 10 years.

This emerged during a free dental clinic at Mirera Primary School in Naivasha, ahead of the Association's 32nd scientific conference at Lake Naivasha Resort.

For years, Naivasha and neighbouring towns have been associated with high rates of fluorosis due to high levels of fluoride in the water consumed in the area.

But according to the association President Beatrice Achieng, the condition was now rampant in most estates in Nairobi and Ngong as residents opted for underground water.

She said that though the problem could be rectified through treatment, there were health concerns about the increase in cases.

“Fluorosis is on the rise not only in Nakuru County but in other counties because most people are now using borehole water which has high levels of fluoride,” she said.

Members of the Oral Health Association of Kenya conducted a free dental clinic at Mirera Primary School in Naivasha. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Addressing the press during the clinic, she said that they had recorded a high number of cavities among students from nearby informal settlements around the lakeside town.

Achieng added that dental services were under-covered and under-utilised despite offering quality, accessible, and affordable oral health services to the populace.

On his part, Chege Ndunu, an oral health officer, said that the high incidence of fluorosis in Naivasha was caused by excess fluoride in the drinking water.

He said that teenagers were the most affected, but was quick to note that, thanks to advances in dental technology, this could be addressed.

“We are now able to offer treatment for fluorosis at Naivasha Sub-County Hospital and in many public hospitals, and those with discoloured teeth should come for that treatment,” he said.

Ndunu was, however, quick to add that cases of fluorosis in Naivasha were on the decline due to the use of rainwater and machines for purification.

A member of the Kenyan Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board, Musa Kiptanui, attributed some of the dental challenges to diet, which had led to cavities and discolouration of teeth.

He called on Kenyans to use dental practitioners licensed and registered by the regulator to receive quality care.

“We are below WHO standards in terms of the number of dental health practitioners, but we are working with the government and learning institutions to close this gap,” he said.

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Related Topics

Dental Fluorosis Oral Health Naivasha Oral Health Association of Kenya
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