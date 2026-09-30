Korane gets major boost as rival steps down in Garissa gubernatorial race

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Former Garissa Governor Ali Korane with former CEO Water Resource Authority Mohamed Moulid Shurie after declaring to step down in favour of Ali Korane for Garissa gubernatorial seat. [Abdimalik Hajir, Standard]

Former Garissa Governor Ali Korane received a major boost on Tuesday in his bid to reclaim the gubernatorial seat after his key rival stepped down and declared support for his candidacy, reshaping the political contest ahead of the general election.

Mohamed Moulid Shurie, a former Water Resource Authority (WARMA) Chief Executive Officer, announced that he had reflected and decided to step down from the gubernatorial race in the coming election.

Speaking during a meeting held at Abduwaq Sultan (King) Dekow Maalim Sambul residence in Garissa township, Shurie said it’s important for leaders to look into the interests of their Abduwaq community, noting that he has several times forfeited his ambitions for unity's sake.

“We can have political differences, but we must look at the bigger picture of our communities and put the interest of our people before ourselves,” he said.

The former said he deeply reflected and prayed and came to the conclusion that he would no longer participate in the Gubernatorial contest in the 2027 general elections.

The meeting, which was widely attended by Abduwaq professionals and political leaders, as well as local residents, vowed to support Korane in his re-election.

Shurie declared support for Korane in his bid to finish his two terms, saying counties in the North Eastern have completed their two terms.

“Our elders and professionals have discussed and proposed Ali Bunow Korane to be our flag bearer; today I also declared support to ensure he finishes his two terms,” he said.

Abdi Dubat Fidhow, former principal secretary from the same community, is also eyeing the seat, with locals asking political leaders to beseech him to step down in Korane’s favour.

Korane, who is bidding to make a comeback at the helm of Garissa County politics, said the decision by Shurie to step down for the gubernatorial contest deserves appreciation and applause.

The former Garissa Governor said their success depends on the formidable unity that he said has now been shown by Shurie, promising to support his gubernatorial bid come 2032.

Taking a jab at his other political rivals for running up and down for the Garissa gubernatorial race, Korane noted there will be one that is formed through strong unity and getting a voter's card.

“I am not new in politics, but I have seen that this time it's not for public Barazas, running up and down and leaving behind dust but getting our people together for a common goal,” he said.

Korane threw a swipe at former Lagdera MP Mohamed Shidiye, saying he has been running because they are facing a huge political storm after their sultan, their members of parliament and their elite were taken away by rival groups.

Abdul Haji, who is also eyeing the same, has been making inroads at Aulihan, where Shidiye belongs; the Aulihan council of elders and several current and former members of parliament have declared their support for his bid.

“For us, we have all our people; no one has taken away our generals, majors and members of parliament, and I believe we will emerge successful,” he said.