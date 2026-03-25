Fluorosis poses a challenge to oral health in Nakuru

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Rising Fluorosis cases in Nakuru linked to high fluoride exposure. [File, Standard]

Fluorosis continues to pose challenges not only for oral health but also for bone development.

According to health practitioners, prolonged exposure to high fluoride levels causes visible tooth damage and hampers bone development among residents.

Doleen Taari, the Nakuru County Coordinator of oral health, said fluorosis remains a challenge in the county.

She explained that fluoride impacts teeth and bones, leading to dental fluorosis and skeletal fluorosis, and that a study relates it to low fertility.

“Brushing teeth twice daily, avoiding sugary foods, and visiting a dentist are among recommended practices,” she stated.

Dennis Ondiek, an oral health officer in Nakuru County, said that by involving oral health specialists in the community, they have engaged residents in improving hygiene.

He mentioned that Nakuru is experiencing high levels of fluorosis, which affects teeth and bones during development.

Ondiek emphasised that maintaining good health involves protecting the mouth.

“Once you manage oral health through prevention and early detection, such as dental caries, gum diseases, and fractures, it will improve overall health and hygiene,” he added.

He noted that both the county and national governments are working to improve water quality.

Virginia Njenga, an oral health consultant in Nakuru West, encourages communities to prioritise oral health through simple practices like brushing daily and harvesting rainwater.

She stated that fluoride-free water helps prevent diseases that weaken bones, teeth, and fertility.

“At a higher level, we are encouraging people to harvest rainwater as it is fluoride-free; some organisations within the community have initiated fluoride treatments in our county. We encourage wider adoption so this can be realised across the county,” she said.

She highlighted that a healthy mouth fosters confidence and is free from pain and distractions.

She urged residents to care for their oral health, as it is the gateway to the body, insisting that the mouth determines what enters the body,” Njenga stated.

She added that the county government is working towards ensuring fluoride-free water to help reduce the cases of fluorosis in the region.