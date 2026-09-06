Kihoto residents urged to relocate ahead of El Nino rains as Lake Naivasha swells

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Floods maroon Kihoto estate due to the rising water level in Lake Naivasha. [File, Standard]

The Department of Public Health has urged residents of flood-prone Kihoto estate in Naivasha to start relocating ahead of the expected El Niño rains.

With waters from Lake Naivasha rising by the day and flooding more homes, the department identified the estate, which is home to tens of flower farm workers, as prone to disaster.

For the last three years, the lake’s levels have been rising by the day, displacing over 5,000 families and flooding homes, schools, churches, a police station and a fuel pipeline.

Naivasha sub-county public health officer Margaret Mungai said the sub-county disaster management committee had been activated ahead of the October rains.

Mungai said they were working closely with community health promoters to monitor water levels around estates bordering the troubled lake.

“We expect water levels in the lake to rise sharply when the rains begin, and we have launched a campaign on families living near flooded sections of Kihoto to start relocating,” she said.

Mungai noted that the disaster management committee had mapped out areas prone to flooding including Mai Mahiu, Karagita and Nduro.

“With other government agencies and the county government, we have embarked on a clean-up exercise, unclogging drainage systems and issuing water treatment tablets,” she said.

She said that with the expected rains, there were fears of a rise in water-borne diseases, and assured that the department was well prepared to deal with any outbreak.

“We have been warned over pending rains, and it's time those living near the lake started relocating as things might get worse in the coming days,” she said.

Mungai was, however, quick to note that, despite the flooding crisis, no disease outbreaks had been reported due to a joint partnership with area residents.

“We are working closely with the Naivasha water company and have issued water treatment tablets to all families as part of addressing any disease outbreak,” she said.

Former Lakeview MCA Simon Wanyoike warned that conditions in the estate were worsening as the water levels continued to rise by the day.

“Tens of private schools, homes, a police post, hotels and a research centre have been submerged in the water at the expense of the owners who are counting huge losses,” he said.

The Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI) has partnered with local and international institutions to investigate the reasons behind the rising water levels in various lakes in the Rift Valley.

WRTI said the six-month studies will involve geologists, aquifer experts, among others, with a view to obtaining science-based information on the rare phenomenon.

In the last couple of years, several water bodies, including Lake Naivasha, Elementaita, Baringo and Turkana, have recorded a sharp rise in water levels even during dry seasons.

In Naivasha, over 5,000 people have been displaced after the Kihoto estate was flooded, several hotels were affected, and the WRTI wetland research ce