Naivasha man's remains found eight years after he went missing

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The remains of a casual labourer who disappeared from his workplace in Ihindu, Naivasha, have been recovered after eight years.

The skeleton was recovered by residents and positively identified by the casual labourer’s family who recognised the clothes he wore when he went missing while working on a farm.

This comes as police appealed for calm patience, saying that only a DNA test can positively identify the man before the family is allowed to bury the remains.

The man, in his early 40s, was working on a farm off the Nairobi-Nakuru highway before he vanished under unclear circumstances.

An elder, Simon Ndirangu, said they suspected the remains belonged to the missing man, who disappeared under unclear circumstances.

He revealed that the man’s kin positively identified him through the clothes and a jembe he had when he went missing.

“He went missing eight years ago, and we suspect these are his remains, but we are seeking guidance from the police,” he said.

Naivasha OCPD Wilson Sigei said the remains were removed to the Naivasha sub-county hospital mortuary.

He maintained that only a DNA test can confirm the identity of the remains, and an inquest file had been opened as part of the investigation.

“At the moment it is too early to say that the remains have been identified until we do a DNA test so that we can get conclusive results,” he said.

Meanwhile, mystery surrounds the recovery of an unknown body found in the flooded section of Kihoto estate in Naivasha.

The body of the middle-aged man, which had no identification documents, was found near the Catholic Church. Residents suspect that he could have been murdered elsewhere and dumped at the scene.

The police said the body was removed to the local mortuary for identification.

“Residents of the estate do not know him, and we have collected his fingerprints as part of the investigation before determining the cause of death,” said Sigei.