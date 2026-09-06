Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Naivasha man's remains found eight years after he went missing

By Antony Gitonga | Sep. 6, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The remains of a casual labourer who disappeared from his workplace in Ihindu, Naivasha, have been recovered after eight years.

The skeleton was recovered by residents and positively identified by the casual labourer’s family who recognised the clothes he wore when he went missing while working on a farm.

This comes as police appealed for calm patience, saying that only a DNA test can positively identify the man before the family is allowed to bury the remains.

The man, in his early 40s, was working on a farm off the Nairobi-Nakuru highway before he vanished under unclear circumstances.

An elder, Simon Ndirangu, said they suspected the remains belonged to the missing man, who disappeared under unclear circumstances.

He revealed that the man’s kin positively identified him through the clothes and a jembe he had when he went missing.

“He went missing eight years ago, and we suspect these are his remains, but we are seeking guidance from the police,” he said.

Naivasha OCPD Wilson Sigei said the remains were removed to the Naivasha sub-county hospital mortuary.

He maintained that only a DNA test can confirm the identity of the remains, and an inquest file had been opened as part of the investigation.

“At the moment it is too early to say that the remains have been identified until we do a DNA test so that we can get conclusive results,” he said.

Meanwhile, mystery surrounds the recovery of an unknown body found in the flooded section of Kihoto estate in Naivasha.

The body of the middle-aged man, which had no identification documents, was found near the Catholic Church. Residents suspect that he could have been murdered elsewhere and dumped at the scene.

The police said the body was removed to the local mortuary for identification.

“Residents of the estate do not know him, and we have collected his fingerprints as part of the investigation before determining the cause of death,” said Sigei.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Naivasha OCPD Wilson Sigei Naivasha Sub-County Hospital Naivasha's Kihoto Estate DNA Test
.

Latest Stories

Gachagua: I have no problem deputising Sifuna
Gachagua: I have no problem deputising Sifuna
Politics
By Irene Githinji
1 hr ago
Echoes of shame: Inside the planning of horrific Homa Bay attack on Sifuna team
Crime and Justice
By Standard Reporter
1 hr ago
The commander and the clandestine unit: Inside OSU's expanding trail of allegations
National
By David Odongo
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Echoes of shame: Inside the planning of horrific Homa Bay attack on Sifuna team
By Standard Reporter 1 hr ago
Echoes of shame: Inside the planning of horrific Homa Bay attack on Sifuna team
Government plan to restore hope for learners with special needs
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Government plan to restore hope for learners with special needs
Lamu expands tourism offering beyond heritage sites with wildlife
By Maarufu Mohamed 1 hr ago
Lamu expands tourism offering beyond heritage sites with wildlife
The commander and the clandestine unit: Inside OSU's expanding trail of allegations
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
The commander and the clandestine unit: Inside OSU's expanding trail of allegations
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved