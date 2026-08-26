EACC arrests Turkana County officials, associates over Sh92m scandal

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EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud. [File, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested three Turkana County officials and associates over alleged irregular dealings involving Sh92 million.

The money, according to the commission, was paid by the Turkana County Government to two companies linked to the devolved unit's officials and their partners.

They are suspected of using companies of their associates to benefit unfairly from the county.

The EACC has arrested three Turkana County officials and associates over alleged irregular dealings. [Courtesy]

EACC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdi Mohamud said in a statement on Wednesday that the suspects are facing investigations over alleged conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public property, money laundering and dealing with proceeds of crime involving Sh92,058,890.

Those arrested included a senior Assistant Community Health Officer in the Turkana County Government, Betty Asimit, Moses Apua, who is the director of Apuco Holdings Group Limited and Chosi Nakucho, an employee of Mary’s Meals Kenya.

“In addition to the criminal proceedings, the Commission will pursue the recovery and forfeiture of public funds and assets established to have been acquired through corrupt conduct or other unlawful means,” Mohamud said.

The three are expected to be arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court in Eldoret on Thursday, Mohamud said in the statement.

He said the EACC investigations established that Mr Apua, the Principal Finance Officer and Principal Accountant at the Turkana County Government, was a signatory to the bank account of Apuco Holdings Group Limited.

The commission further alleged that Apua participated in the processing and validation of payments made to the company, which received Sh62 million from the county government.

“Investigations further established that funds paid to the two companies were subsequently withdrawn in cash, in transactions suspected to have been intended to conceal the movement and ultimate beneficiaries of the funds,” said the CEO.

In a separate inquiry, EACC said it established that Lilian Louruka, an employee of the county government and a director of Natiltila Company Limited, allegedly used the company to secure five contracts from the county government valued at over Sh30 million.

The two companies, according to EACC, received a combined Sh92,058,890 from the suspicious deals during the 2013/14 and 2024/25 financial years.

EACC said its investigations also found that money paid to the companies was subsequently withdrawn in cash in transactions suspected to have been intended to conceal the movement and ultimate beneficiaries of the money.

The commission said the investigation had been completed and the inquiry file has been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who approved the prosecution of eight public officials, companies and company directors.

Five other suspects have been directed to present themselves at the EACC North Rift Regional Office in Eldoret or the nearest EACC office for processing.

They include Peter Long’ole Apua, Christopher Imuron Apua, Nicholas Lotit Korobe, Julius Ayapan Adir and Lilian Akiru Louruka.

EACC said it will also pursue recovery and forfeiture of public funds and assets established to have been acquired through corrupt conduct or other unlawful means.

The commission warned that public officers entrusted with public resources must be held accountable when they abuse their positions for private benefit.

“EACC remains committed to safeguarding public resources and ensuring that public officers entrusted with public funds are held accountable where they abuse their positions for private benefit,” the commission added.