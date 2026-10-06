KNEC deploys smart padlocks as record 3.6m set to sit exams

KNEC CEO David Njengere, TSC acting CEO Evaleen Mitei, Education CS Julius Ogamba and PS John Oloitua during the launch of 2026 National Examination and Assessment season in Nairobi on October 5, 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) is set to handle its biggest examination and assessment yet, with more than 3.4 million learners registered, as the council rolls out smart padlocks across all examination materials storage containers to tighten security.

The 2026 examination season will also see tighter controls on access to examination papers, with KNEC headquarters able to monitor when each container is opened and locked.