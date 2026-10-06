KNEC deploys smart padlocks as record 3.6m set to sit exams

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) is set to handle its biggest examination and assessment yet, with more than 3.4 million learners registered, as the council rolls out smart padlocks across all examination materials storage containers to tighten security.
The 2026 examination season will also see tighter controls on access to examination papers, with KNEC headquarters able to monitor when each container is opened and locked.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…