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Man in tuk-tuk arrested trying to force way into State House

By Hudson Gumbihi | Oct. 6, 2026
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A man is being held after attempting to force his way into State House, demanding to meet President William Ruto.

Francis Murigi Ngugi was stopped by General Service Unit (GSU) officers manning the barrier to Gate D. The man, driving a tuk-tuk, had defied the first outer layer security and was attempting to drive past the security blockade, which the last hurdle to the gate when he was intercepted.

The Sunday incident is the latest in similar incidences at the official residence and workplace of the President.

On October 10, 2025, a GSU officer identified as Ramadhan Khamis Matanka who was stationed at the same Gate D died after being shot by an arrow by Kithuka Kimunyi Musymi.

Disguised as a member of the street family while carrying a bow and arrows hidden in a sack, Musyimi walked towards the gate officers conducted routine security checks on vehicles entering the heavily guarded premises.

The 56-year-old assailant suddenly drew a bow and shot Khamis, hitting him in the left side of the chest. The officer was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Musyimi who was immediately arrested later claimed he was sent by Satan to attack Khamis then aged 30 years.

He was arraigned before the High Court in Kibera after undergoing a mental health assessment at KNH, which confirmed he was fit to stand trial. Musyimi subsequently pleaded not guilty before Justice Diana Kavedza. The case has been going on.

A year later, a similar breach has been reported after Murigi tried to force entry into State House on Sunday at around 1.30pm. Driving the tuk-tuk, the would-be intruder was flagged down by officers but declined accelerating towards the barrier, where he was stopped and confronted by another group of officers manning the barricade.

He was arrested before gaining entry into the restricted area. On being questioned, the man claimed he had driven all the way from Kiremeri village of Makuyu, Murang’a County on a mission to meet President Ruto.

Kilimani Sub County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO) Hussein Mahat said the suspects will undergo a mental assessment to ascertain his state of mind before appropriate action is taken.

On March 7, 2021, a businessman from Ruiru drove into State House after joining President Uhuru Kenyatta’s motorcade without being noticed by his security detail.

The President had just attended a funeral in Juja when the man sneaked to Uhuru’s convoy heading to State House where the breach was discovered after the intruder overtook the President’s car in complete violation of protocol that demands no movement when the Head of State is alighting.

Brian Kibet Bera, a fifth-year mechanical engineering student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology was in June 2019 shot and injured by GSU officers while trying to scale one of the gates at State House.

Armed with a knife, the 25-year-old was about to breach security when he was stopped, arrested and taken to KNH for treatment before being arraigned in court where he claimed he wanted to “save jobless youth” in Kenya.

His father, David Bera told court that his son had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, and had a history of erratic behaviour whenever he failed to adhere to his medication schedule.

It was later discovered that Kibet had shared his intentions on social media before the State House breach.

Appearing in court omn March 10, 2016, William Ngene, a handcart puller admitted sneaking into State House out of curiosity.

Ngene told Chief Magistrate Daniel Ogembo, he left his handcart at Uhuru Park, walked through Central Park, and entered State House by scalling two perimeter walls. 

Once inside, he walked around admiring the compound before he was nabbed and handed over to Anti-Terror Police Unit.

This not long after Khalid Juma Walter was arrested at State House grounds where he was in deep sleep. The man claimed that he had sought shelter there from the rain after spending his nights outside the premises.

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State House Breach President William Ruto General Service Unit High Court In Kibera
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