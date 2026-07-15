West Pokot senator alleges procurement irregularities, calls for investigation into county spending

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West Pokot senator Julius Murgor demands a probe into alleged county tender irregularities. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

West Pokot Senator Julius Murgor has accused the county government of widespread procurement irregularities, misuse of public funds, and corruption.

He claims that development projects are awarded based on favouritism rather than through fair bidding processes.

Speaking to journalists, Murgor alleged that contractors linked to the county leadership are being awarded lucrative tenders without complying with the Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, thereby denying qualified firms a fair chance to compete.

The senator cited the ongoing construction of gates and renovation works at Keringet University, noting that the project's cost has risen significantly beyond its original estimate.

According to Murgor, the initial estimate for the project was about Sh60 million.

However, he alleged that the cost has since increased to more than Sh80 million, despite the limited work on the ground.

"Most of the work being undertaken is painting and minor renovations. Looking at the scope of the project, it should not cost more than Sh20 million to Sh30 million," he stated.

Murgor said the major renovation work at the facility has already been completed, asserting that the remaining work mainly involves constructing the entrance gates.

He claimed that the painting works, which constituted the bulk of the project, had been completed some time ago and questioned the slow progress of the remaining construction.

"The major work was painting, and that was completed a long time ago. What is remaining is the construction of the gates, but the work is moving slowly," he said.

The senator further alleged that investigators from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) are examining whether the amount spent on the project matches the work carried out on site.

"What the anti-corruption investigators are trying to establish is whether the value of the work corresponds to the amount of money spent, which is said to be more than Sh80 million," he alleged.

Last week, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) launched investigations into alleged procurement irregularities and conflicts of interest involving officials of West Pokot County in the awarding of a tender for refurbishment works at the Agricultural Training College (ATC).

According to EACC spokesperson Steve Karuga, the investigations concern Tender No. CGWP/T/009/2025-2026, which was awarded to Mtelo Enterprises Limited during the 2025/2026 financial year.

The tender involves refurbishing the ATC tuition block, gates, gatehouses, external gatehouses, perimeter walling, as well as electrical and mechanical works at Keringet University.

Karuga said a team of EACC investigators visited West Pokot and collected relevant documents as part of ongoing investigations.

“The Commission is investigating allegations of procurement irregularities and conflict of interest in the award of the tender. Investigators have collected documents related to the matter,” he stated.

No arrests have been made, and the matter remains under investigation.

"We are still at the investigation stage to establish the veracity of the allegations. No arrest has been made,” Karuga added.

The EACC did not immediately disclose the value of the tender.

After, AG Value indicated that investigations will determine whether procurement laws and procedures were followed when awarding the contract.

Murgor further claimed that procurement in the county has become a reward system for individuals perceived to be politically aligned with the county leadership.

He said that procurement notices are not sufficiently publicised, making it difficult for qualified contractors to take part in county tenders.

The senator also questioned the implementation of development projects, alleging that many visible projects are funded through the National Government's Equalisation Fund rather than the county’s own development budget.

He stated that audit reports and observations by oversight institutions have consistently raised concerns about the county's financial management and urged investigative agencies to scrutinise public expenditure.

Murgor also expressed concerns about the county's wage bill, alleging that while about Sh3 billion is reportedly spent on salaries, many casual workers and employees on short-term contracts have gone months, or even over a year, without receiving payment.

"As the senator, I have a constitutional responsibility to oversee the use of public resources. I will continue speaking out because wananchi deserve accountability and value for their money," he said.

The senator called on relevant oversight and investigative agencies to probe the county's procurement practices and financial management, emphasising that public funds must be used transparently and in accordance with the law.