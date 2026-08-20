Medical workers' strike leaves patients stranded in Kericho

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Nurses’ strike leaves Kericho patients stranded as hospitals struggle. [Courtesy, Meta]

Patients in Kericho County are struggling to access medical care as the ongoing nurses’ strike continues to disrupt services in public hospitals and health centres.

At Cheborgei Health Centre, Richard Koskei was among patients left stranded after arriving at the facility seeking treatment. He said the situation had been made worse by a lack of medicines.

“Even if the medics were present, we are told that there is no medicine at the facility. We don't know why that is the case,” Koskei said.

He urged the government to consider taking back the health function from counties if they were unable to provide adequate services and resources.

“If the counties have failed to manage the health sector and provide health services and resources, the function should be withdrawn from the county governments and reverted to the national government,” he said.

The strike has affected several public health facilities in the county, including Kericho County Referral Hospital and Kapkatet Sub-County Hospital, leaving many residents with limited options for treatment.

KNUNM Deputy SG Maurice Opeto, Chairperson Ngwasi John and Treasurer Maureen Nzioka address a press briefing in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Patients who can afford it have been forced to turn to private hospitals, where the cost of care is much higher.

The dispute involves nurses under the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN), who are demanding the implementation of agreements reached with the government, including a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

KNUN Kericho branch Secretary-General Geoffrey Tarus said nurses wanted the return-to-work formula fully implemented and the stalled CBA negotiations concluded.

“We want fair career progression and timely promotions,” Tarus said.

He said nurses would continue pressing the government to address their concerns and honour agreements reached with health workers.

KNUN Kericho branch chairman Peter Rono said some nurses had remained on contract for up to seven years, while others had gone months without receiving their salaries.

He said the delays had placed affected nurses and their families under serious financial pressure.

“We want the government to immediately sort out the issue,” Rono said.

The effects of the strike have been particularly painful for families who cannot afford private healthcare.

Kericho County Assembly Labour Committee chairman Mathew Korir has called on the Speaker to recall MCAs from recess for a special sitting to address the situation.

Korir said mothers, children and elderly residents were among those bearing the greatest burden.

“Mothers and children are the ones suffering the most because it is not affordable for ordinary people to seek medical services in private hospitals,” he said.

He said patients who would normally pay less than Sh500 for consultation at a Level Four public hospital could be charged about Sh2,000 at a private facility.

Korir also raised concern over reports of expectant mothers struggling to find affordable care.

“Expectant mothers are giving birth by the roadside or at private hospital gates where they can access services because they do not have money,” he said.

He said elderly residents were also suffering because facilities they relied on for regular check-ups remained closed.

The situation has also attracted the attention of Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, who has criticised local leaders for not doing enough to resolve the crisis.

Cheruiyot said the county health committee and MCAs should use their oversight powers to push for a solution.

“I should not be the only one following up on the issues surrounding the closure of Kericho County Referral Hospital,” he said.

The senator said he was ready to seek national government intervention where necessary, including additional funding or action by the County Public Service Board to address staffing concerns.

Governor Erick Mutai, however, said the county government could not resolve all the issues raised by the nurses on its own.

Mutai said some of the grievances involved the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) and a new CBA being negotiated at the national level.

“They have issues with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission and issues raised by their national office over a new collective agreement. Individual counties cannot enter into a CBA with nurses because it is done nationally,” Mutai said.

The governor maintained that the county was not solely responsible for resolving matters tied to nationally negotiated terms and conditions of service.

Despite the disruption, Mutai said some services were still available. He said about 80 nurses remained stationed at dispensaries across the county, where they continued providing essential care.