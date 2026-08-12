Gachagua bombshell: Ruto has broken all promises that swept him to power

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of going against the very promises he made to Kenyans as he sought office.
Instead, Gachagua claimed the President had presided over human rights violations, corruption, wastage of public resources and the weaponisation of State agencies, the very vices he vowed to fight against.
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