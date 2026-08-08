Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Water utilities to converge in Kericho for 2026 culture and games festival

By Juliet Omelo | Aug. 8, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kericho County will next week host more than 5,000 delegates for the 2026 Water Culture and Games Festival, bringing together water service providers and government agencies for five days of sports, cultural activities and professional engagement.

The festival, organised by the Water and Sanitation Providers Association (WASPA) in partnership with the County Government of Kericho and Kericho Water and Sanitation Company (KEWASCO), will be held from August 10 to 14 under the theme ‘Developing WASH through Culture and Games.’

It will bring together 33 Water Service Providers alongside State Departments and Agencies under the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation to promote networking, team building and knowledge sharing across the sector.

WASPA Chairman Thomas Odongo said the annual festival has continued to grow into one of the sector's most important platforms for strengthening collaboration and unity among water service providers.

"This year's festival brings together over 5,000 participants from 33 water utilities and sector institutions across Kenya. Seeing our numbers grow so significantly is a powerful testament to our solidarity and a reflection of our collective commitment to the communities we serve," he said.

Participants will compete in 21 sporting and cultural disciplines, including football, volleyball, athletics, golf, choir, traditional cultural performances and various indoor and individual games. Organisers say the event also promotes teamwork, diversity, employee wellness and innovation while fostering stronger partnerships across the sector.

Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Eric Muriithi Mugaa is expected to officially open the festival on Monday, August 10, at Kericho Teachers' College.

Kericho Governor Dr Erick Kipkoech Mutai welcomed delegates to the county, saying the event reflects Kericho's commitment to hosting national forums that combine sports, culture, innovation and professional networking while advancing quality water and sanitation services.

WASPA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Njaramba said the festival extends beyond sports by providing opportunities for networking, benchmarking and sharing innovative solutions that will strengthen water and sanitation service delivery across the country.

He added that the event will also offer sponsors, exhibitors, development partners and other stakeholders an opportunity to engage directly with key decision-makers across Kenya's water sector while showcasing innovations that support sustainable service delivery.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kericho County Water Culture and Games Festival Water CS Eric Murithi
.

Latest Stories

Japan nuclear debate unnerves proponents of pacifism
Japan nuclear debate unnerves proponents of pacifism
World
By AFP
14 mins ago
Afghanistan's gold rush upends lives and landscapes
World
By AFP
22 mins ago
Flight cancellations, evacuations in China as Typhoon Dolphin looms
World
By AFP
31 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Police officer in Dr Mutiso murder had character issues, colleagues say
By Okumu Modachi and Pkemoi Ng’enoh 1 hr ago
Police officer in Dr Mutiso murder had character issues, colleagues say
Muturi: Why I disagree with Gachagua's political approach
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Muturi: Why I disagree with Gachagua's political approach
Wantam wave tests Ruto regime political strength
By Prestone Murunga 1 hr ago
Wantam wave tests Ruto regime political strength
Scramble for DP post creates tension in political camps
By Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
Scramble for DP post creates tension in political camps
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved