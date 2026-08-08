Water utilities to converge in Kericho for 2026 culture and games festival

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Kericho County will next week host more than 5,000 delegates for the 2026 Water Culture and Games Festival, bringing together water service providers and government agencies for five days of sports, cultural activities and professional engagement.

The festival, organised by the Water and Sanitation Providers Association (WASPA) in partnership with the County Government of Kericho and Kericho Water and Sanitation Company (KEWASCO), will be held from August 10 to 14 under the theme ‘Developing WASH through Culture and Games.’

It will bring together 33 Water Service Providers alongside State Departments and Agencies under the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation to promote networking, team building and knowledge sharing across the sector.

WASPA Chairman Thomas Odongo said the annual festival has continued to grow into one of the sector's most important platforms for strengthening collaboration and unity among water service providers.

"This year's festival brings together over 5,000 participants from 33 water utilities and sector institutions across Kenya. Seeing our numbers grow so significantly is a powerful testament to our solidarity and a reflection of our collective commitment to the communities we serve," he said.

Participants will compete in 21 sporting and cultural disciplines, including football, volleyball, athletics, golf, choir, traditional cultural performances and various indoor and individual games. Organisers say the event also promotes teamwork, diversity, employee wellness and innovation while fostering stronger partnerships across the sector.

Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Eric Muriithi Mugaa is expected to officially open the festival on Monday, August 10, at Kericho Teachers' College.

Kericho Governor Dr Erick Kipkoech Mutai welcomed delegates to the county, saying the event reflects Kericho's commitment to hosting national forums that combine sports, culture, innovation and professional networking while advancing quality water and sanitation services.

WASPA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Njaramba said the festival extends beyond sports by providing opportunities for networking, benchmarking and sharing innovative solutions that will strengthen water and sanitation service delivery across the country.

He added that the event will also offer sponsors, exhibitors, development partners and other stakeholders an opportunity to engage directly with key decision-makers across Kenya's water sector while showcasing innovations that support sustainable service delivery.