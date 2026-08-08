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Skills gap leaves graduates unprepared for jobs

By Newton Kimaiyo | Aug. 8, 2026
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Kisii University students celebrate during their graduation ceremony.[File,Standard]

It has emerged that a growing disconnect between what learners are taught in schools and the skills required in the workplace has resulted in graduates lacking the skills demanded by employers.

And now, stakeholders are calling for closer collaboration between education institutions and employers.

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