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One killed, seven critically injured in school bus collision near Turkwel dam

By Ishreel Shanzu | Jul. 29, 2026
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School bus accident leave one dead and several injured in West Pokot County. [Irissheel Shanzu, Standard] 

One person has died, and seven others are critically injured following a road accident involving two school buses at Riting near Turkwel Dam in West Pokot County.

West Pokot County Commissioner David Saruni confirmed the fatality, saying authorities are still verifying the number of passengers and gathering details of all those involved.

"As of the latest update, one person has unfortunately died, while seven victims are in critical condition and receiving treatment at various health facilities. We are still confirming the number of passengers on the buses and the identities of everyone involved," said Saruni.

According to the County Commissioner, one of the buses was carrying about 57 passengers, although officials are still confirming the final manifest.

The accident happened when two school buses travelling in opposite directions collided at Riting. The buses had been hired to transport pupils and teachers from Nandi County to the Turkwel Gorge for an educational trip.

Kenya Red Cross West Pokot County Coordinator Scholastica Kapelo said the two buses involved were Stephen Kositany Bus and St. Joseph Sang'alo Bus, which had been hired to transport learners from Sirsiron Primary and Junior School.

"The two buses were carrying a total of 101 passengers comprising 81 students and 20 teachers. One bus had 51 passengers while the other carried 50," Kapelo said.

She added that Kenya Red Cross response teams from West Pokot and Turkana counties, working alongside the National Police Service, county emergency teams, and a KENGEN ambulance, responded immediately to the scene.

The injured were evacuated to Kapenguria County Referral Hospital and Ortum Mission Hospital, where they are receiving treatment. Psychosocial support is also being offered to students, teachers, and other survivors affected by the incident.

Saruni stated that investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing and urged the public to rely only on verified information.

"We ask members of the public to remain patient as investigations continue. A comprehensive report will be released once all the facts have been verified," he said.

Emergency responders and residents assisted in rescuing victims from the wreckage before ambulances transported them to hospital.

Authorities are expected to release the identities of the deceased and the injured after notifying their families.

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Related Topics

School Bus Accident West Pokot County Commissioner David Saruni Road Deaths
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