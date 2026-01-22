×
Scare as trailer rams school bus carrying students in Naivasha

By Antony Gitonga | Jan. 22, 2026
A school bus. [GettyImages]

There was a moment of scare along the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu road after a trailer veered off the road and hit a school bus near Longonot town.

During the early morning incident, scores of students in the ill-fated bus were left nursing minor injuries, while the driver of the trailer that was ferrying Sodas suffered head and chest injuries.

Residents took the opportunity to loot sodas from the trailer before the traffic police moved in to contain the situation.

According to James Kabono from Naivasha Road Safety Association, the bus was heading to Naivasha from Mai Mahiu town while the trailer was driving in the opposite direction.

He said that the driver of the bus drove off the road to avoid the oncoming trailer, which was overtaking a fleet of vehicles, when the accident occurred.

“The bus, which had several minors, was off the road when the trailer left its lane and rammed it on the side, spilling tens of Sodas to the joy of the public,” he said.

Naivasha sub-county police commander Wilson Sigei confirmed the incident, adding that the injured minors were treated and discharged.

“The driver of the trailer is to blame for the accident, and luckily a few minors received scratches while the driver of the trailer was injured and rushed to the hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, traffic along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway was temporarily paralyzed on Wednesday night after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a speeding car.

During the 8 pm incident, the car involved in the incident fled from the scene, leaving the body lying in the middle of the road, adversely affecting the flow of traffic.

.

