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Chemtai Bwambok: Woman defying banditry to help people with disabilities

By Wycliffe Kipsang | Jul. 27, 2026
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Joan Chemtai Bwambok and beneficiaries of her humanitarian assistance programme in the banditry-prone Kerio Valley. [Wycliffe Kipsang, Standard]

When bandits raid the North Rift, persons with disabilities (PWDs) are often the most disadvantaged, as they are left behind while other residents flee for their lives.

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North Rift Banditry Persons With Disabilities New Dawn of Hope Kerio Valley
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