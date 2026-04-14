Lonyang'apuo launches 2027 West Pokot Governor Bid

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Former West Pokot Governor John Lonyang'apuo. [File, Standard]

A political storm is brewing in West Pokot County after former Governor John Krop Lonyang’apuo officially launched his bid for the gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.

He launched his campaign by accusing the current administration of presiding over corruption.

Speaking during the launch at Tartar Primary School, Lonyang’apuo claimed that the county has, since his exit from office, been ranked among the most corrupt in the country, a situation he said has derailed development.

“When we left office, West Pokot was stable and on a clear development path. Today, it is being ranked among the most corrupt countries. This must change,” said Lonyang’apuo.

He called for immediate action against graft, including the dismissal of County Executive Committee Members (CECs) and Chief Officers (COs) implicated in corruption.

“We cannot talk about development when public resources are being misused. Those involved must be shown the door to restore public trust,” he added.

Lonyan'apuo is a member and party leader of the Kenya Union Party at the National Level. He served as the governor of West Pokot County from 2017 to 2022.

Leaders who attended the event echoed his sentiments, singling out corruption at the county level as the biggest impediment to development.

West Pokot Senator Julius Murgor accused the county government of fostering what he termed a culture of greed, despite receiving substantial annual allocations.

“This county receives about Sh8 billion every year, yet there is very little to show on the ground. Funds meant for development are being diverted for personal gain,” said Murgor.

Sigor MP Peter Lochakapong also weighed in, criticising the state of infrastructure and stalled projects, which he linked to mismanagement of public resources.

“West Pokot should be known for development, not corruption. Poor roads and stalled projects are clear evidence that something is wrong,” he said.

“The administration must take decisive action and hold those responsible accountable.”

Residents, too, expressed frustration over what they described as slow development and poor service delivery.

Resident Alexander Kareker cited unpaid pending bills and a lack of transparency in the use of public funds.

“There is no development we can see, and pending bills have not been paid. This has affected businesses and service delivery,” said Kareker.

“Oversight institutions like the Senate are doing their work, but the county government must also be open about how funds are spent.”

However, Governor Simon Kachapin dismissed the accusations, terming them as politically motivated attacks by his rivals.

“Some leaders have resorted to abusive politics instead of focusing on issues. My administration remains committed to delivering development to the people of West Pokot,” said Kachapin.

The governor insisted that residents are aware of ongoing projects across the county and urged leaders to engage in constructive politics.

“The people will decide in 2027. They know who is working and who is engaging in empty rhetoric,” he added.

Lonyang’apuo is expected to face stiff competition in the race, with Pokot South MP David Pkosing also eyeing the gubernatorial seat on a UDA ticket, setting the stage for a high-stakes political contest.