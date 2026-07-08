EACC probes West Pokot County tender award over alleged procurement irregularities

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The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters, Integrity Centre, in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched investigations into alleged procurement irregularities and conflict of interest involving officials of the West Pokot County Government in the award of a tender for refurbishment works at the Agricultural Training College (ATC).

According to EACC spokesperson Steve Karuga, the investigations relate to Tender No. CGWP/T/009/2025-2026, which was awarded to Mtelo Enterprises Limited during the 2025/2026 financial year.

The tender covers the refurbishment of the ATC tuition block, gates, gatehouses, external toilet block, and perimeter walling, as well as electrical and mechanical works at Keringet University.

Karuga said a team of EACC investigators visited West Pokot on Tuesday and collected documents relevant to the allegations as part of ongoing investigations.

“The Commission is investigating allegations of procurement irregularities and conflict of interest in the award of the tender. Investigators have collected documents related to the matter,” he said.

He clarified that no arrests have been made and that the matter remains under investigation.

“We are still at the investigation stage to establish the veracity of the allegations. No arrest has been made,” Karuga added.

The EACC did not immediately disclose the value of the tender.

The anti-graft agency said investigations will determine whether procurement laws and procedures were followed in the award of the contract.