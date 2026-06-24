Lake Nakuru fish saga: Experts call for dialogue on food, water safety

Freshly harvested fish from Lake Nakuru are displayed at Mwariki in Nakuru County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Toxicologists are calling for national dialogue on the safety of the water and food being consumed across the country, a debate sparked by the controversy about the safety of fish from Lake Nakuru.

While public attention has largely focused on political interests and the harassment of young fishermen at the lake, independent institutional assessments have continued to sound an alarm.