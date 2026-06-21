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Ruto allies, opposition turn Lempaka burial into political battlefield ahead of 2027 polls.

By George Sayagie | Jun. 21, 2026
Siaya governor James Orengo ,Narok governor Patrick Ole Ntutu,at the Burial of Narok veteran politician Harun Lempaka on June 19, 2026. [George Sayagie]

The burial of veteran Narok politician Harun Lempaka on Saturday evolved into an intense political showdown as rival camps traded blows over the future of President William Ruto's administration and the battle for power in the 2027 General Election.

What was expected to be a solemn send-off for one of Maa land's most influential political figures instead became a stage for an early contest between the opposition's emerging "Linda Mwananchi" movement and leaders allied to the Kenya Kwanza administration, exposing the growing political fault lines shaping the country's next electoral cycle.

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