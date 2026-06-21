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Counties priorities health, education and ward developments in multibillion budget estimates

By Julius Chepkwony | Jun. 21, 2026
An ultra mordern inpatient unit at Rift Valley Provincial Hospital under construction. [File]

Counties have unveiled multi-billion budget estimates with health, education and ward developments set to define Counties priorities.

Nakuru County unveiled a Sh21.49 billion budget for the 2026/27 financial year, with the largest share of resources directed to health, education, agriculture and ward-based projects.

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