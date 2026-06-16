Nyandarua DCI boss dies in Nairobi-Nakuru highway crash

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A senior police officer attached to Nyandarua County died in a road accident in Karai, Naivasha, that involved seven vehicles. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Nyandarua County Criminal Investigation Officer (CCIO) John Rioba died on Monday following an accident involving seven vehicles along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The accident occurred after the brakes of a lorry driving downhill failed, causing it to ram into six vehicles, including the car the senior police officer was in.

During the incident near Kayole estate in Naivasha, eight people were injured, two of them seriously, and were admitted to Naivasha sub-county hospital.

A witness, Fridah Muraya, described how the driver of the fast-moving lorry tried to horn and flash lights to warn other motorists.

She added that due to the heavy traffic on the highway at the time, many of the victims were caught unawares by the lorry.

"The lorry hit one car after another before losing control and crashing into a bridge near Kayole centre," said the shaken driver.

Naivasha OCPD Wilson Sigei confirmed the incident, stating that among those seriously injured was the driver of the lorry transporting packing materials for a flower farm.

He further stated that the senior police officer was pronounced dead on arrival at the sub-county hospital, where members of the public had rushed him.

"The information we have is that the lorry had some mechanical problems, and it ended up hitting six other cars, and in the process, we lost Nyandarua CCIO," he said.

Sigei added that the body had been taken to the local mortuary while the wrecks were towed to Naivasha police station.

‎Meanwhile, twenty-one students were injured, three of them seriously, following a road accident in Gondi, along the Maella-Kongoni Road in Naivasha.

During the incident, the driver of the matatu transporting the girls from a football tournament died, while the injured were admitted to Naivasha sub-county hospital.

A local leader, James Mwai, said that the 21 girls had been involved in a football tournament and were returning to school when the accident happened.

"The brakes of the van that was ferrying the students failed, and it landed in a ditch, killing the driver and injuring many of the students,” he said.

The OCPD confirmed the incident, adding that most of the injured students had been treated and discharged, with six remaining in hospital.

"The driver unfortunately died at the scene, and out of those admitted, three are in critical but stable condition,” he said.