Three die in two different accidents in Naivasha

A total of three people were killed in two separate road accidents along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway as cases of fatal accidents involving pedestrians continued to rise along the busy road.

In the first incident, a driver and his conductor died on the spot after their Canter was involved in a head-on collision with a bus near River Malewa, 10kms from Naivasha town.

The driver of the bus that was destined to Nairobi from Western Kenya was overtaking a fleet of vehicles when the accident occurred leaving scores nursing serious injuries.

According to James Kabono from Naivasha Road Safety Association, the driver of the bus who fled from the scene soon after the incident was to blame for the 8am incident.

He said that the driver decided to overtake without checking if there were any oncoming cars leading to the head-on collision that saw the two die on the spot.

“Over twenty people in the bus were injured and rushed to Naivasha sub-county hospital where the majority were treated and discharged,” he said.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle operator was hit and killed by a personal car new Fly-Over trading center while joining the highway hours later.

The early morning incident caused a major traffic snarl-up as residents protested the rising cases of deaths around the area noting that this could be addressed by speed-bumps.

According to Kabono, the middle aged operator who was alone joined the highway from one of the feeder roads leading to the incident.

“On impact, the operator who did not have a helmet crashed on the road and died on the spot while the occupants of the personal car escaped unscathed,” he said.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama confirmed the two incidents adding that the bodies had been collected, taken to the local mortuary and inquest files opened.

In the first incident, he said that they were looking for the driver of the ill-fated bus who fled from the scene soon after the incident.

“The wrecks have been towed to the police station, all the injured have been released from hospital and the bodies are lying at the sub-county hospital mortuary,” he said.