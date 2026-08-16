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Two suspected gang members arrested with crude weapons in Migori

By Mike Kihaki | Aug. 16, 2026
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Police officer demonstrates crude weapons recovered from the empounded vehicle in Migori on August 16, 2026. [James Omoro, Standard]

Two men suspected of being members of a criminal gang have been arrested in Migori County after detectives intercepted a vehicle believed to have been carrying crude weapons intended for use in criminal activities.

The suspects were arrested along Nthiwa Road in Yamase after detectives from the Operation Action Team (OAT) acted on intelligence about a group of people allegedly travelling while armed.

According to police, the operation followed credible human intelligence indicating that a group suspected of being armed with crude weapons was moving along the route in two vehicles.

Detectives moved swiftly to intercept the suspected group, stopping a silver Toyota Voxy, at Yamase.

A subsequent search of the vehicle reportedly led to the recovery of five pangas and other crude weapons.

Police said the weapons raised concerns that the group could have been preparing to commit criminal activities in the area.

“The operation followed credible  human intelligence indicating that a group of persons suspected to be armed with crude weapons was moving in two vehicles along the route,” police said.

The arrest comes amid continued security operations targeting criminal networks and individuals suspected of planning violent or other unlawful activities in different parts of the country.

However, the circumstances surrounding the intended use of the weapons  will have to be established through further investigations and court proceedings.

Following the arrests, the two were taken into custody together with the recovered weapons. Police said the two are undergoing processing pending arraignment.

This comes after police also arrested fifteen suspected members of a criminal gang have been arrested, and a cache of crude weapons recovered in three vehicles along the Kisumu–Kericho highway.

“Acting swiftly on the information, detectives from the DCI Operations Support Unit (OSU), working alongside officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), Nyanza Region, and DCI Kisumu Central, moved in and intercepted the vehicles,” police said

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