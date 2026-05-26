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Speeding car kills four in Naivasha

By Antony Gitonga | May. 26, 2026
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Four middle-aged men died on the spot after they were involved in a road accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway on Sunday night.

The accident occurred near Naivasha Prison, leaving three other people seriously injured. The victims were admitted to Naivasha Sub-County Hospital in critical condition.

The four were travelling to Nairobi from Western Kenya when their car rammed into an oncoming lorry near the prison at around 10 pm.

James Kabono of the Naivasha Road Safety Association, said the driver was overtaking a line of vehicles when it collided head-on with the lorry travelling in the opposite direction.

“Three occupants died on the spot while the others were rushed to hospital, where a fourth victim later died while undergoing treatment,” he said.

Kabono decried the rising number of fatal accidents involving young people along the highway, noting that most were caused by speeding and careless overtaking.

Naivasha OCPD Wilson Sigei confirmed the incident, adding that the bodies had been moved to the local mortuary while the wreckage was towed to a nearby police station. He said preliminary investigations pointed to careless overtaking by the driver of the private car as the cause of the crash, which also left three occupants of the lorry seriously injured.

Meanwhile, the death toll from gunshot wounds sustained during the deadly fuel protests in Naivasha has risen to four.

A 23-year-old man from Mai Mahiu died while undergoing surgery at Naivasha Sub-County Hospital, six days after the demonstrations.

According to youth leader Simon Wakaba, 22 people were shot during the protests, including a Form Three student. 

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Related Topics

Nairobi-Nakuru Highway Naivasha Accident Naivasha OCPD Wilson Sigei Naivasha Road Safety Association
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