Former CS, governor among leaders eyeing Baringo top seat

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Former CS Simon Chelugui. [File, Standard]

Baringo County is headed for one of its most competitive gubernatorial contests yet, with at least nine aspirants positioning themselves to succeed Governor Benjamin Cheboi.

With Cheboi serving his second and final term, the race to replace him is expected to gather more momentum in the coming months.

The battle for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket is emerging as the defining political contest in a county that has historically aligned itself with ruling parties. Analysts say voters are increasingly demanding leaders who can deliver tangible development rather than relying on political rhetoric.

Leading the contest are former Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui and former Governor Stanley Kiptis. Others include former Eldama Ravine MP Moses Lessonet, former County Commissioner David Yatich, Dennis Korir, Stanley Baskwony, Dr Wisley Kiprop, Eng Vincent Cheruiyot and David Kipkebut.

Chelugui served in both former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s and President William Ruto’s administrations, holding the Labour, Water and Cooperatives portfolios in ministerial capacity. His exit from the Cabinet in 2024, when Ruto reorganised his government, has been variously described as a setback but his supporters maintain it has allowed him to focus on local politics and pursue the county’s top seat.

They argue that his experience in national government and extensive networks place him in a strong position to attract resources and partnerships for the county.

Track record factor

Lessonet boasts significant legislative experience, having represented the Eldama Ravine constituency for three consecutive terms and served as vice chairperson of the National Assembly’s Budget and Appropriations Committee (2017-2022).

Kiptis is seeking a political comeback after serving as governor between 2017 and 2022. He lost his re-election bid while running as an independent candidate but remains active in public service as chairperson of the Kenya National Qualifications Authority Council.

Yatich, popularly known as “Comm”, has also emerged as a notable contender. Having served as a county commissioner before joining the irrigation sector. He is building his campaign around improving access to water, particularly in the county’s arid and semi-arid areas.

Political analysts describe Baringo as an unpredictable county based on past political decisions and mistakes since devolution in 2013.

“The electorate in the county seems to be thirsty for development, mostly at the top leadership. That is why in the recent Senate by-election, President Ruto had to pull some strings for the UDA to clinch the seat,” Anthony Muge, a political analyst. “In my view, the region does not need a politician but a technocrat with a clean track record and the ability to manage resources effectively."

The analyst observes that some leaders who served the region in the past prioritised their own interests at the expense of development, adding that the right candidate must have far-reaching connections.

“Strong connections in national government, potential access to resources, influence, and endorsements can be a major advantage in devolved politics where national-county linkages matter,” Muge said. "What matters most is where the aspirant has served before. People want a development-oriented person because the region is agricultural in nature, thus they need someone who brings in experience.”

Civil rights activist Isaiah Biwott, however, argues that many of those expressing interest in the seat have previously served in government but have little to show for it. He urged residents to scrutinise candidates carefully and avoid being swayed by political parties' waves.

“Most of those who have served previously have used their positions to amass wealth in preparation for retirement. It is time to give others a chance,” Biwott said.

Baringo County has six constituencies and 30 wards, with slightly more than 280,000 registered voters according to the 2022 electoral register.

As candidates begin traversing the vast county selling manifestos, another issue is expected to dominate the campaign trail: The deteriorating state of healthcare services.

Residents have repeatedly raised concerns over crumbling healthcare infrastructure, persistent medicine shortages, understaffing and poor service delivery, particularly in remote areas.

Biwott said aspirants seeking to lead the county must provide practical solutions to challenges, including stalled projects, alleged corruption and the crisis in the health sector.

A recent visit by the Senate Standing Committee on Health exposed the depth of the problem. The committee, led by Senator Jackson Mandago and accompanied by Senators Richard Onyonka and Vincent Chemitei, toured several health facilities and encountered what members described as a failing healthcare system.

The Senate findings echoed concerns long raised by residents and healthcare workers.

The county’s healthcare challenges are also reflected in official data. The 2025 County Review Report shows that while some wards have recorded improvements in infrastructure and outreach services, many continue to struggle with shortages of drugs, inadequate staffing and weak emergency response systems.

The county’s overall healthcare performance rating stood at 42.1 per cent, highlighting persistent challenges in accessibility, quality and management.

With the race still in its early stages, healthcare, development and accountability are emerging as the key issues likely to shape the contest. Whether voters opt for experienced political figures, technocrats or fresh faces, the next governor will inherit a county facing significant development challenges and rising public expectations.