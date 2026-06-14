KeNHA to upgrade 536km of road in Rift Valley counties

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KeNHA says the Rift Valley roads upgrade will be implemented under the Roads for Rural Economic Development Project. [File, Standard]

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced plans to upgrade some 536 kilometres of rural roads and corridors traversing several counties in the Rift Valley region.

Speaking during a high-level stakeholder engagement meeting in Narok County, KeNHA said the project will be implemented under the Roads for Rural Economic Development Project (RREDP).

The meeting brought together KeNHA officials, county leaders and representatives of the National Government Administration.

The KeNHA delegation, led by Deputy Director Rael Maswan and South Rift Regional Director Sulati Karbolo, briefed stakeholders on the scope of the project, which aims to improve rural connectivity, enhance access to markets and spur economic growth in agricultural areas.

Maswan said the project will involve the upgrading of four major inter-county road corridors to bitumen standards.

The first corridor covers 133 kilometres in Nakuru County, linking Neissuit, Salgaa, Elburgon, Turi, Muchorwe, Kamwaura and Embomoss.

A second corridor, stretching 143 kilometres, will connect Embomoss, Koiwua, Chebole, Siongiroi, Lebotiet, Gorgor, Abosi, Emurua Dikirr, Kilgoris, Enoosaen, Angata Barikoi and Mariwan, traversing parts of Bomet and Narok counties.

In Kericho County, a 110-kilometre road section linking Kericho, Ainamoi, Poiyiek, Chepkoyio, Koisgem, Fort Ternan, Gilinori and the Kenegut border is also earmarked for upgrading.

The final and longest corridor will cover 150 kilometres, extending from the Kenegut border through Mbogo Valley, Kamelilo, Maraba, Kobirer, Sirwa, Lessos, Chiyiet and Kipkabus to Nyaru, connecting Elgeyo Marakwet and Uasin Gishu counties.

The meeting focused on the project's objectives, road designs, Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) and preparations for the Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP).

“Consultants and engineers are expected to commence field visits next month, while construction works are projected to begin early next year,” said Maswan.

Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu welcomed the initiative and pledged the county government’s support to ensure successful implementation of the project.

The governor said he had been briefed on the project’s scope, environmental and social safeguards and stakeholder engagement processes.

He noted that the proposed 143-kilometre corridor passing through Trans Mara and other parts of Narok County would significantly boost connectivity and economic activity.

“I have been duly briefed on the objectives, scope and corridor coverage of the project, the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, the Resettlement Action Plan and the status of preparation of the Stakeholder Engagement Plan, even as the project remains under consideration for financing by the World Bank,” said Ntutu.

The governor reaffirmed the county government’s commitment to supporting the project’s consideration and eventual implementation, describing it as a critical infrastructure investment for residents of Trans Mara and the wider Narok region.

The KeNHA delegation included Principal Engineer Judy Songok while other stakehlders were Narok County Commissioner Kipkech Lotiatia, Chief of Staff Weldon Rop, Roads County Executive Committee Member Kuntai Kool and Finance County Executive Committee Member David Muntet.