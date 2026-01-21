Governor Bii launches rehabilitation of 700km roads

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii launches rehabilitation of rural and urban roads in Eldoret, on January 21, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Uasin Gishu County has started rehabilitating some 700 kilometers of road ahead of the long rains.

The project being undertaken by the National Youth Service (NYS) will involve grading and graveling of the roads at the ward level.

On Tuesday, Governor Jonathan Bii commissioned the programme for rural and urban roads in Sinonin, Soy Sub-County, in a bid transform livelihoods, agriculture and trade.

Dr Bii said the programme is expected to be completed before the long rainy season.

The governor reiterated his commitment to infrastructure development to transform the county.

“What you are seeing today is just the beginning of our journey of transforming this county. My administration developed this elaborate plan to continually improve all roads and foster economic growth and better livelihoods for all communities living in this part of the country,” he said

He assured residents of equitable implementation of the programme across all wards, saying that the county chose to partner with NYS to increase capacity building and fix as many roads as possible damaged by last year’s heavy rain, within a short period.

The governor, who was accompanied by his deputy Evans Kapkea, urged the NYS team to work diligently to achieve the objectives of the highly anticipated road improvement programme.

He emphasized the importance of having more roads in the region, saying his administration will support and work closely with NYS to ensure the programme benefits farmers who feed the country with maize and wheat, among other commodities.

The county boss urged critics stop spreading misinformation against his administration and allow him to serve Uasin Gishu residents.

County Executive for Roads, Transport and Public Works, Abraham Serem, acknowledged the road initiative and promised to ensure it’s completed before the onset of the rains.

NYS Assistant Commandant General Philip Koech assured residents that his team will implement the programme within the set timelines and deliver value for money.