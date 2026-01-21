×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Governor Bii launches rehabilitation of 700km roads

By Peter Ochieng | Jan. 21, 2026

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii launches rehabilitation of rural and urban roads in Eldoret, on January 21, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Uasin Gishu County has started rehabilitating some 700 kilometers of road ahead of the long rains.

The project being undertaken by the National Youth Service (NYS) will involve grading and graveling of the roads at the ward level.

On Tuesday, Governor Jonathan Bii commissioned the programme for rural and urban roads in Sinonin, Soy Sub-County, in a bid transform livelihoods, agriculture and trade.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Dr Bii said the programme is expected to be completed before the long rainy season.

The governor reiterated his commitment to infrastructure development to transform the county. 

“What you are seeing today is just the beginning of our journey of transforming this county. My administration developed this elaborate plan to continually improve all roads and foster economic growth and better livelihoods for all communities living in this part of the country,” he said

He assured residents of equitable implementation of the programme across all wards, saying that the county chose to partner with NYS to increase capacity building and fix as many roads as possible damaged by last year’s heavy rain, within a short period.

The governor, who was accompanied by his deputy Evans Kapkea, urged the NYS team to work diligently to achieve the objectives of the highly anticipated road improvement programme. 

He emphasized the importance of having more roads in the region, saying his administration will support and work closely with NYS to ensure the programme benefits farmers who feed the country with maize and wheat, among other commodities.

The county boss urged critics stop spreading misinformation against his administration and allow him to serve Uasin Gishu residents.

County Executive for Roads, Transport and Public Works, Abraham Serem, acknowledged the road initiative and promised to ensure it’s completed before the onset of the rains.

NYS Assistant Commandant General Philip Koech assured residents that his team will implement the programme within the set timelines and deliver value for money. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Uasin Gishu County Roads Governor Jonathan Bii National Youth Service NYS Assistant Commandant Philip Koech
.

Latest Stories

Why man wants marriage papers rule invalidated
Why man wants marriage papers rule invalidated
National
By Kamau Muthoni
5 hrs ago
Ebenyo among stars to battle for glory in Mumias
Athletics
By Standard Sports
5 hrs ago
How Mbadi's duty-free rice import plan turned into free-for-all legal war
National
By Kamau Muthoni
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Presiding over rogues: When police take law into their hands
By Emmanuel Kipchumba and David Odongo 5 hrs ago
Presiding over rogues: When police take law into their hands
930,000 students join senior schools
By Lewis Nyaundi 5 hrs ago
930,000 students join senior schools
Why man wants marriage papers rule invalidated
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Why man wants marriage papers rule invalidated
Ruto forms formidable campaign network as opposition seeks new alliances
By Josphat Thiong’o 5 hrs ago
Ruto forms formidable campaign network as opposition seeks new alliances
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved