KTGA condemns court order violations at Sambret estate

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Labourers pluck tea at Bobaracho, Nyaribari Chache in Kisii County. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

The Kenya Tea Growers’ Association (KTGA) has condemned what it describes as continued unlawful activities and violations of court orders at Sambret Estate in Kericho County, warning that the incidents pose a threat to employee safety, community welfare, environmental conservation efforts and the stability of the tea sector.

Speaking to the press in Kericho Town, KTGA Chairman Silas Njibwakale expressed concern over ongoing disruptions at the 464-hectare estate, which is fully occupied and operated by Brown East Africa Plantations PLC (BEAP).

According to KTGA, Sambret Estate remains the subject of an ongoing land dispute before the Environment and Land Court. The association noted that a valid Court of Appeal order is in force, restraining any activities on the disputed property until the courts conclusively determine the matter.

Njibwakale said that despite the court order, individuals claiming ownership of portions of the estate have allegedly continued to enter the property and engage in activities that violate the directive.

“KTGA notes with concern that individuals claiming ownership of land within Sambret Estate have continued to intrude and carry out unlawful activities on the property while the matter remains before the courts,” he said.

The association alleged that the activities include unlawful entry into the estate, intimidation of employees and nearby residents, erection of fences and the destruction of trees, including young trees planted in support of the government's ambitious programme to grow 15 billion trees nationwide.

KTGA warned that the disruptions have had far-reaching consequences for both the estate and the surrounding community.

Njibwakale said intimidation and threats against workers have created an unsafe working environment, disrupted normal operations and placed the livelihoods of employees and their dependants at risk.

He added that access to key social amenities, including health facilities and Sambret Primary School, has been affected, creating anxiety among pupils, teachers and residents.

The association further noted that the destruction of trees undermines long-term environmental conservation efforts and investments aimed at promoting sustainable tea production.

“Continued interference in productive estates erodes investor confidence and disrupts agricultural value chains in a sector that is a major contributor to Kenya’s export earnings, employment and rural livelihoods,” Njibwakale said.

KTGA has called on all parties involved in the dispute to immediately cease any unlawful activities and respect the authority of the courts as the matter proceeds through the legal process.

The association said it will continue engaging relevant authorities to ensure enforcement of court orders and the protection of its employees, investments and neighbouring communities.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely as we urge calm and adherence to judicial directives,” Njibwakale said.

Nonetheless, Njibwakale reaffirmed KTGA’s commitment to lawful business operations and continued investment in community development programmes within the tea-growing region.