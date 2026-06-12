Residents protest to demand justice for ex-soldier declared dead while alive

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Ex-military man David Muigei displays a copy of his death certificate, a document he discovered while investigating transfer of his car without his knowledge. [Stephen Rutto, Standard]

Angry residents of Ziwa, Uasin Gishu County, have held protests to demand justice for former military officer David Muigei, who discovered recently that a death certificate was issued under his name and used to transfer ownership of his car.

Muigei’s neighbours, led by village elders, staged a demonstration along the Eldoret-Ziwa road to demand a probe into how an unknown person caused his death on October 12, 2023, while he was alive.

The villagers also demanded the release of the 68-year-old ex-soldier who is being remanded at Eldoret Prison following a confrontation with his estranged wife, which according to Muigei, was triggered by his persistent questioning of the death certificate, mysterious transfer of his vehicle's ownership and unauthorized caveat on his properties.

On Thursday, when the country was closely following the delivery of the 2026/2027 budget statement, Nyalilbei village locals were on the streets carrying placards demanding justice for the veteran.

The protesters claimed the ex-military officer, who also served in United States Marines in Afghanistan, was ailing in remand.

Youth who joined elders in the protest threatened to soon take the demonstrations to Eldoret City if thorough investigations into how Muigei’s death was issued are not unraveled.

Nyalilbei village elder David Arusei said he was still reeling in shock following the news that Muigei had been declared dead when he was alive.

“We are surprised that someone who is living amongst us and who has been taking part in community initiatives and has a clean record in our village is being persecuted after years of creating wealth. We need answers from investigative agencies,” Arusei said.

Muigei’s neighbor Eliud Maritim said the retired military man moved to Nyalilbei in 1995 and has never quarreled with villagers and that he has been a respectable elder.

Maritim said justice must be seen to be done in Muigei’s tribulations, which villagers say, was triggered by a domestic feud involving close family members.

Another village elder Philip Misoi said: “We are calling for a thorough probe into the issuance of his death certificate. I’m a senior village elder and I have lived in Nyalilbei since 1965. It’s puzzling that an elder that I have worked with in communal matters is being held over allegations of being a threat to society yet he has never hurt anyone. No dispute involving Muigei was ever brought before me.”

A protester, John Cheruiyot, said Muigei’s tribulations that include the transfer of his motorcycle and being barred from stepping on his farms in Ziwa, Eldoret and Nandi should be urgently resolved.

He claimed that the matter was being handled casually by government authorities.

“This is a serious matter, and which touches the fabric of our society. How can someone who served the country with distinction be subjected to humiliation and indignity? How can someone who already has a death be remanded. ” said Cheruiyot.

John Metto, a member of Muigei’s extended family, said Muigei was a kind and supportive relative.

“We are appealing to the Cabinet Secretary for Interior to help us ensure that investigations are concluded. We thank the people of Ziwa for their solidarity,” Metto said.

At the Eldoret Magistrate Court, Muigei faces charges of assaulting his estranged wife, Esther Serem.

In a ruling on a miscellaneous application E232/2025, Principal Magistrate Mukabi Kimani ordered on December 4 that Muigei be restrained from encroaching and tilling his lands pending the hearing of a case where the ex-soldier is accused of assaulting his wife Esther Serem at the Lands office in Eldoret.

Ziwa locals and army veterans had declared last week that they would throng the Eldoret High Court on June 18 to show solidarity with Muigei when a ruling on whether his bail terms, cancelled on May 13, will be reinstated or not.