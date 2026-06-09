Mental health ravaging the youth

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An illustration of a stressed and worked-out employee. [Getty Images]

Medics have raised the red flag over an increase in cases of mental health distress among the youth, driven by the harsh economic hardships and unemployment.

The trend that has been on the rise over the years has led to cases of substance use as a coping mechanism, while other cases have resulted in suicides due to stigma.

According to Jamila Angela, the Director at Goldenlife Victors rehabilitation centre in Naivasha, the country continued to grapple with high cases of mental health issues due to financial squeeze.

Angela said the youths were the most affected group due to drug and substance abuse that has seen addiction levels increase rapidly in recent years.

Speaking during a mental health awareness walk in Naivasha, Angela said that out of four Kenyans, one person was facing mental health conditions, a worrying trend that she said needed immediate response.

She noted that although the country had made progress by establishing mental health wing facilities in major hospitals, stigma continued to be the major hindrance facing most affected persons.

“We have witnessed high cases of suicides in the recent past for those suffering from mental health issues, with most cases going unreported due to stigma”, said Angela.

On his part, Goodwill Omondi, a travelling psychologist, said that harsh economic conditions, rising stress, and lack of spaces for people to speak up had driven the rising cases.

Omondi said stigma facing those suffering from mental health issues had been the biggest barrier, with the youths being the most affected population.

He noted that the travelling psychologist group has been involved in creating awareness and sensitising communities on the need to seek professional help when faced with problems to address rising suicide cases.

Omondi lauded the move by parliament to stop criminalising suicide in the country, noting that it would help in tackling stigma cases and enable people to speak up.

Charles Mwangangi, who is in recovery from mental health issues, said that most of the affected individuals resulted to abusing alcohol and other substances as coping mechanisms.

Mwangangi, who has been undergoing rehabilitation in the last two years, said there was a need to create safe spaces to address stigma and enable people to seek professional help when needed.

“I suffered from mental health issues, which resulted in abusing alcohol when I lost my formal job, but it didn't resolve anything, and that's why I sought professional guidance,” he said.

Koech Kiplangat, the captain of Naivasha-based cycling club, said sports activities would play a major part in addressing mental health conditions in the community.