Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

NTSA to end court appearances for minor traffic offences from June 1

By David Njaaga | May. 28, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

NTSA Inspection centre at Industrial Area Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Motorists caught committing minor traffic offences will no longer be required to appear in court, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) announced Thursday, as the government moves to overhaul how it handles low-level road violations.

The change, which takes effect June 1, 2026, introduces a new enforcement framework under Sections 117 and 117A of the Traffic Act (Cap. 403), allowing offenders to settle fines without setting foot in a courtroom, a shift that upends decades of traffic enforcement practice in Kenya.

Under the framework, a motorist who receives a Police Notification of Traffic Offence may admit liability and pay the prescribed fine within a stipulated period to have the matter closed. Those who dispute the charge retain the right to contest it in court.

Offences will be detected either by police officers during routine patrols or electronically via traffic cameras and digital monitoring systems. Notifications will reach motorists through personal delivery, vehicle affixing, SMS, email or approved digital platforms.

NTSA developed the framework in collaboration with the National Police Service (NPS), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the Judiciary.

The authority noted that courts retain the power to reduce or refund penalties based on mitigating circumstances and to administer demerit points against a driver's licence where appropriate.

Motorists who fail to respond, pay fines or appear in court when required face harsher penalties imposed by the courts.

In a provision that gives teeth to due process, NTSA confirmed motorists have the right to access photographs or video recordings used as evidence of an alleged offence.

The authority urged motorists to ensure their contact details in the NTSA registration system are accurate and up to date to receive notifications.

"All personal data collected will be handled in accordance with the Constitution and the Data Protection Act," NTSA said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

NTSA Crackdown NTSA Minor Fines NTSA On Court Appearances
.

Latest Stories

Why you should brace for more school fires under State's watch
Why you should brace for more school fires under State's watch
National
By Augustine Oduor
4 hrs ago
Devastation as country mourns 16 students who died in a dorm fire
National
By Julius Chepkwony
4 hrs ago
When a friend becomes a foe
Football
By AFP
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Devastation as country mourns 16 students who died in a dorm fire
By Julius Chepkwony 4 hrs ago
Devastation as country mourns 16 students who died in a dorm fire
"Why me, God?" Grief engulfs parents after losing children in Utumishi school fire tragedy
By Jacinta Mutura 4 hrs ago
"Why me, God?" Grief engulfs parents after losing children in Utumishi school fire tragedy
Why you should brace for more school fires under State's watch
By Augustine Oduor 4 hrs ago
Why you should brace for more school fires under State's watch
Escalating factional rivalries cast shadow over ODM's future
By Edwin Nyarangi 4 hrs ago
Escalating factional rivalries cast shadow over ODM's future
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved