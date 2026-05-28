NTSA to end court appearances for minor traffic offences from June 1

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NTSA Inspection centre at Industrial Area Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Motorists caught committing minor traffic offences will no longer be required to appear in court, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) announced Thursday, as the government moves to overhaul how it handles low-level road violations.

The change, which takes effect June 1, 2026, introduces a new enforcement framework under Sections 117 and 117A of the Traffic Act (Cap. 403), allowing offenders to settle fines without setting foot in a courtroom, a shift that upends decades of traffic enforcement practice in Kenya.

Under the framework, a motorist who receives a Police Notification of Traffic Offence may admit liability and pay the prescribed fine within a stipulated period to have the matter closed. Those who dispute the charge retain the right to contest it in court.

Offences will be detected either by police officers during routine patrols or electronically via traffic cameras and digital monitoring systems. Notifications will reach motorists through personal delivery, vehicle affixing, SMS, email or approved digital platforms.

NTSA developed the framework in collaboration with the National Police Service (NPS), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the Judiciary.

The authority noted that courts retain the power to reduce or refund penalties based on mitigating circumstances and to administer demerit points against a driver's licence where appropriate.

Motorists who fail to respond, pay fines or appear in court when required face harsher penalties imposed by the courts.

In a provision that gives teeth to due process, NTSA confirmed motorists have the right to access photographs or video recordings used as evidence of an alleged offence.

The authority urged motorists to ensure their contact details in the NTSA registration system are accurate and up to date to receive notifications.

"All personal data collected will be handled in accordance with the Constitution and the Data Protection Act," NTSA said.