Bomet Senator raises concerns over surge in GBV cases

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Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Bomet senator Hillary Sigei has raised concerns over a surge in Gender Based Violence in Bomet County.

Sigei called for urgent government action to address the menace, describing it as a silent crisis tearing families apart.

He urged the government, police, schools, faith-based organisations, and community leaders to unite against all forms of GBV, warning that the situation is reaching alarming levels across the country.

The Senator noted that security agencies are now receiving reports of GBV incidents almost daily, with cases of defilement, domestic violence, wife battering, and sexual offences on the rise in the five sub-counties.

According to him, the GBV prevalence rate in the county stands at 44.4 per cent, defilement cases at 34.9 per cent, assault cases at 44.4 per cent, and murder prevalence at 11.1 per cent.

He noted that the problem cuts across gender, age, and social class, affecting women, men, and children in equal measure.

"GBV is not only about sexual harassment or sexual assault, but it extends to economic violence and emotional abuse. Children are being abused by the very parents meant to protect them. This is happening in our homes and in our neighborhoods, and most of it goes unreported,” Sigei said.

Citing Articles 27, 28, and 29 of the Kenyan Constitution, he reminded the public that every citizen is guaranteed the right to human dignity, freedom from discrimination, and protection from cruel treatment, rights that, though the articles, largely remain unknown to the communities that need them most.

Sigei further urged residents to work together with security agencies and community leaders to curb the vice and ensure offenders are prosecuted.

“As leaders, parents, religious organisations, professionals and community members, we must unite in ending this vice,” the leaders said.

He also condemned the practice of settling sexual offences through informal arrangements, saying such actions deny victims justice and embolden perpetrators.

“We must reject harmful practices such as settling sexual offences through informal arrangements and instead ensure perpetrators face the full force of the law,” he added.

He further encouraged the public to report GBV and homicide cases promptly and support victims instead of protecting offenders.

“I urge residents to speak out, report cases promptly, and protect victims rather than shielding offenders,” Sigei said.