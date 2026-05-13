Female MPs allied to Ruto campaign in Narok

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Narok Woman Rep Soipan Tuya addressing journalist at her home in the outskirts of Narok town on April 13,2021. [Robert Kiplagat,Standard]

Five women Members of Parliament camped in Narok County on Tuesday as part of a coordinated political tour that combined early campaigns for President William Ruto’s 2027 re-election bid with a wide-ranging economic empowerment programme targeting grassroots groups.

The leaders Narok Women Representative Rebecca Tonkei, Beatrice Kimei (Kericho), Linet Chepkorir (Bomet), Doris Donya (Kisii), and Pauline Lennguris (Samburu) spoke to residents during a women and youth empowerment event held at AGC Mulot Grounds in Ilmootiok Ward, Narok West Sub-County.

The gathering united women groups, youth associations, self-help groups, boda boda operators, traders, and persons with disabilities, in what the leaders described as a joint effort to enhance livelihoods while rallying political support for the Kenya Kwanza government.

During the event, 16 community groups received economic empowerment cheques ranging from KSh 50,000 to KSh 200,000. Recipients included Chepkujun Women Group, Kelyot Self-Help Group, Kobor Self-Help Group, Mulot Vision Youth Group, Bethel Chepkona Self-Help Group, and Revival Women Group, each receiving KSh 50,000.

Olala Self-Help Group received KSh 200,000, while Chemaluktany CBO, Kutete Boda Boda, Chepnyaliliet Women Market, Tuyobei Kaproret, and Ringwa Central Self-Help Group each received KSh 100,000. Further support was allocated to Kilanda and Olsise Disabled Self-Help Groups, as well as Kiprotkorik Block A Women's Group.

The programme also included distributing 100-seater tents to Koilonget Self Help Group, Quarry Marino CBO, and Bethel Ololmiraani Women Group, alongside six 5,000-litre water tanks donated to institutions and community projects, including Chemagel Primary School, PEFA Church Mulot, AGC Mulot Town Church, Mulot Youth Town Group, Chebinyiny Boda Boda SACCO, and Asenga Secondary School.

In addition, 60 umbrella shades were provided to Mama Mboga traders to support small-scale retail businesses in the area.

Speaking at the event, Tonkei stated that the women leaders had chosen to support President Ruto’s re-election bid based on what she described as visible developmental achievements.

“As others go round fighting the Ruto administration, we as women representatives have come to the ground to support our President for a second term because of the work he is doing for Kenyans,” she said.

Tonkei also criticised former President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of engaging in political activities that undermine the current government.

“You, Uhuru Kenyatta, have led this country for 10 years, and Ruto supported you. Why are you now going round the country? As women leaders, we say ishindwe,” she said, urging leaders to allow President Ruto to complete his term.

She further defended key government programmes such as the Social Health Authority (SHA), housing projects, and the university funding model, asserting that they had improved access to services for ordinary Kenyans.

Her sentiments were echoed by her colleagues, who praised the government’s health reforms and development agenda, while calling for continued support for the President.

Samburu Women Representative Pauline Lennguris stated that the SHA system had fostered equality in healthcare access, with both wealthy and poor Kenyans benefiting from the same system.

Kisii Women Representative Doris Donya said leadership should be assessed by performance rather than political affiliation, adding that President Ruto should be given time to complete ongoing development projects.

Bomet Women Representative Linet Chepkorir called for unity in the South Rift, urging Maasai and Kipsigis communities to rally behind the President ahead of 2027, while Kericho’s Beatrice Kimei encouraged support for UDA candidates in the upcoming elections.

The leaders were joined by Narok First Lady Agnes Ntutu, alongside MCAs Duncan Bore and Larry Kipngeno of Ilmootiok and Sogoo Wards, respectively.

The tour marks an early escalation of political activity in the Rift Valley, where leaders are increasingly combining empowerment programmes with campaign messaging as preparations for the 2027 general election begin to take shape.