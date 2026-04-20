Election 2027: Why Governor Kihika is walking a tight rope

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika. [File, Standard]

The collapse of the Kikuyu-Kalenjin power-sharing pact at the national level is redefining the political trajectory of the populous and multi-ethnic Nakuru, which is dominated by members of the two communities.

The evolving political dynamics have put the re-election of Governor Susan Kihika in a precarious position, considering that she was propelled to the office by a strong wave of the UDA party that swept across the county during the last general election.