Turkana residents push for land lease deal to earn full oil benefits

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Workers walk past storage tanks at Tullow Oil's Ngamia 8 drilling site in Lokichar, Turkana County, Kenya, February 8, 2018. [Reuters]

Residents have renewed calls for a land leasing framework in ongoing oil development plans, arguing that leasing would allow the community to retain ownership while earning sustained benefits during the life of the project.

The proposal was presented during a public participation forum organised by the National Lands Commission (NLC), where elders and local leaders participated.

Residents voiced strong support for a structured lease arrangement over wholesale land acquisition.

Community representatives clarified that while they recognise the necessity of compulsory acquisition for specific oil well sites due to their strategic importance, they prefer a lease arrangement for land designated for supporting infrastructure.

“We are not resisting development. But our land is our heritage. Leasing ensures our children still have a stake in it long after the oil wells run dry.” Elder John Loperot said.

Kapese Community Land Management Committee (CLMC) Chairperson Enock Paule pointed to previous lease agreements as proof that the model can work effectively.

He referenced the Kapese Airstrip project, noting that revenue from the arrangement directly benefited residents.

“Leasing has shown that development and community ownership can go hand in hand. If land is permanently acquired, we must ask what happens to it once the project ends,” Paule stated.

He added that recent progress in community land registration has empowered residents to engage more confidently with investors and government agencies, reducing fears of exclusion and internal divisions.

Turkana Governor Dr. Jeremiah Lomorukai, who attended the session, described land matters in the county as highly delicate and urged transparency in all dealings.

“Oil resources must uplift the entire community, not a select few. No process will move forward without proper consultation and the full involvement of legitimate community structures.” Lomorukai said.

He called on institutions such as the CLMC, the Kapese Trust, the Council of Elders, and local professionals to maintain unity in negotiations concerning land and natural resources.

Deputy Governor Dr John Erus reassured residents that the community land registration process was conducted within the law and affirmed the county government’s commitment to protecting communal interests.

Turkana South Council of Elders Chairperson Benjamin Ebenyo warned against imposing decisions on residents, noting that projects lacking community goodwill have previously struggled to succeed.

Lokichar MCA Samuel Lomodo stressed that any land-related compensation or benefits should be managed transparently through CLMC structures, adding that Lokichar’s rapid expansion justifies discussions around its elevation to municipal status.

NLC Chairperson Abdillahi Alawy acknowledged the concerns raised and committed the Commission to continued engagement through inclusive and peaceful dialogue.

Earlier in the day, Governor Lomorukai hosted a courtesy visit by officials from the National Lands Commission and representatives of Gulf Energy, reiterating the importance of ensuring that oil exploration translates into tangible development gains for host communities.