Rising water levels in Lake Naivasha displace wildlife

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The current situation in Kihoto estate in Naivasha, where water levels in the nearby Lake Naivasha have risen sharply, displacing over 5,000 people. Tens of latrines and boreholes have flooded, raising fears of a disease outbreak in the coming days. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

As water levels keep rising around Lake Naivasha, tens of wild animals have been pushed into nearby roads, farms and homes, leading to a rise in cases of human wildlife conflict.

The most affected are estates that border the water body whose levels have been rising sharply in the last year, flooding riparian land and tens of acres under pasture.

The most affected are Kihoto, Manera, South and North lake areas, with fears that the situation could get worse as the water levels continue to rise.

Last year, the multi-million Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI) wetland research centre, tens of homes, farms and hotels were closed due to the rising waters.

According to the Chairman, Friends of Lake Naivasha Francis Muthui, tens of wild animals, mainly hippos and buffaloes, were freely roaming the Moi South Lake road in search of pastures.

He said that this posed a threat not only to motorists but also to tens of flower farm workers and school-going children who used the road to work and school, respectively.

“Since the lake burst its banks, the number of animals seeking pastures in nearby roads and farms has risen sharply, putting the lives of many in danger,” he said.

He identified Kihoto, Kasarani, Tarambeta, Kongoni, Marula and Kamere areas as the most affected by cases of human-wildlife conflict.

“The animals, mainly hippos and buffaloes, have been pushed into human settlements and hence the rise in the attacks where some people have lost their lives,” he said.

On her part, Grace Nyambura, who represents the Beach Management Units (BMUs) admitted that cases of hippo attacks around the lake were on the rise.

She attributed the rise in the flooding of pasture grounds, which had pushed the wild animals onto the nearby farms and estates.

Nyambura added that the displaced animals were straying into the nearby Kihoto estate and roads, exposing minors and workers to dangers.

“It has now become the norm to spot hippos around parts of Kihoto estate and along Moi South Lake road while searching for pastures,” she said.

According to KWS Senior Assistant Director in charge of Central Rift Gideon Kibati, the rise in the water levels had pushed tens of animals into private farms and homes.

While calling for patience as KWS addressed the crisis, he promised all those affected by the marauding animals that they would be compensated.

“The crisis started one year ago when water levels in the lake started to rise, thus displacing tens of animals around the riparian land and pushing them into nearby farms,” he said.