Lake Victoria South Water Agency reviews Itare-Litein water supply agreements

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The National Treasury John Mbadi was launching Luwa Chabichabi Water Project in Gwassi South Ward. [James Omoro, Standard]

The Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency has reviewed the Itare–Litein Bulk Water Supply Agreements.

According to Mann Omino, the agency chairman, the move provides an opportunity to harmonise provisions of the agreements, ensuring that the interests of all parties are well aligned.

The review was witnessed by the leadership of Bomet Water and Sanitation Company (BOMWASCO) and Kericho Water and Sanitation Company (KEWASCO). “Following the review, the agreement document will be amended accordingly in readiness for formal signing,” Omino said.

He added that once it is amended, it will officially mark the start of the process to transfer the Itare–Litein Water Supply System to LVSWWDA for operation under a bulk water management framework.

The Water Act, 2016, mandates this transfer, supported by the Water Act (Amendment), 2024, which facilitates the broader realignment of institutional roles in the sector.

The Acts explicitly give Water Works Development Agencies (WWDAs) the mandate for bulk water supply management,” he said.

Currently, the scheme's operations are shared, with Bomet Water and Sanitation Company (BOMWASCO) managing the intake, treatment works, and distribution network. In contrast, Kericho Water and Sanitation Company (KEWASCO) manages the distribution system within Kericho County.

“The shift to LVSWWDA is expected to streamline operations and improve water security across the region.”

LVSWWDA CEO Mackline Kemunto stated that the agency has already replaced five pumps and rehabilitated some components of the scheme in preparation for the takeover.

Kemunto mentioned that the intake, which produces over 8 million litres of water daily, will now be managed by LVSWWDA, which will be registered as a Bulk Water Service Provider.

Following this, the agency will sign Bulk Water Service Agreements (BWSAs) with the two counties, a significant step towards ending perennial water shortages and resolving water bill disputes affecting both counties.

Last year, the Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency allocated funds for the Sh2.3 billion Bureti–Itare Water Project, a major milestone in the region’s efforts to improve access to clean water and sanitation services.

The project, jointly funded by the Kenyan government and the Federal Republic of Germany through the German Development Bank, will be implemented through a partnership between the Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency and Kericho County, working closely with KEWASCO.

The Itare Water Treatment Works is a cross-county water supply.

The County Government of Bomet holds its assets and liabilities in trust for the national government.

In April 2015, the Bomet County Government, through BOMWASCO, signed a Bulk Water Supply Agreement (BWA) with Tililbei Water and Sanitation Company (TILWASCO).

The BWS Agreement stipulated that BOMWASCO was to supply 3,500 m³ per day of potable water to TILWASCO and be paid for the water after billing, as approved by the Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB).

Since December 2021, BOMWASCO has connected water supply to the Kericho County area of Litein and Kapkatet due to KEWASCO's failure to settle the pending bill of Sh29.5 million.

Conversely, KEWASCO has been unable to bill its customers on the disconnected network, resulting in continued revenue loss and reduced ability to pay.

The two counties of Bomet and Kericho have experienced disputes over the bulk water supply from the Itare Water Treatment Plant in Konoin Sub-county, Bomet County.

Residents of Litein and Kapkatet towns have faced recurring water disconnections due to unpaid electricity bills accumulated over months.

The Itare Water Treatment Works, which produces 12,000 cubic metres of water daily, was established in 1986 by the Ministry of Water and Irrigation to serve residents of Bureti and Sotik in the former Kericho District.