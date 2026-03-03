Project to cushion over 650 residents of Suba South from acute water shortage kicks off

Audio By Vocalize

The National Treasury John Mbadi was launching Luwa Chabichabi Water Project in Gwassi South Ward. [James Omoro, Standard]

The National Treasury, led by John Mbadi, has launched the construction of two projects to alleviate the water shortage affecting more than 6,500 residents of Suba South Constituency.

One of them is Luwa Chabichabi Water, which will serve more than 3,500 people living in Magunga Town and its surrounding areas. The other project is the Mumisa Water Project, which will serve more than 3,000 people, including the community of Mumisa Comprehensive School and its surrounding areas.

The project is done by drilling water boreholes from where water is distributed to residents through water kiosks and taps.

They are implemented by Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency (LSWWDA) at a total cost of Sh17m.

The projects are constructed in Gwassi South Ward to alleviate water shortage in the target areas upon completion in June this year.

Mbadi said the government is committed to intensifying the fight against water shortage in adversely affected areas.

The CS said there were ten more water projects being implemented in Suba South to cushion residents from the serious water shortage that has been afflicting them.

“Water is an important resource that must be available for people to live. Suba South and Ndhiwa constituencies currently have eleven water projects that are going on to reduce water shortage in this region,” Mbadi said.

He said the national government is also putting a lot of resources into implementing water projects in other parts of the Nyanza region.

Mbadi said economic development cannot take place effectively if residents don’t have clean and safe water.

“Providing residents with clean water will enable them to have adequate time for participating in other economic activities, and this will improve economic growth in our country,” Mbadi said.

The LSWWDA Board Chairman, Dan Omino, urged residents to protect the projects against vandalism.

Omino said the projects will meet the intended objectives if their infrastructure is protected.

“I urge residents to guard the project infrastructure against vandals. If you vandalise them, we will not achieve our principal objective of alleviating water shortage in this area,” Omino said.

Area residents expressed hope that the projects will cushion them from water-borne diseases.

“I am sure the projects will eradicate communicable diseases such as cholera, which result from the use of unclean water,” said Cyprian Obunga, area resident.