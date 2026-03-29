Shock and grief as three-year-old dies at Nakuru School

Dickson Ndirangu consoles Jane Mwangi at Gilgil Sub-County Hospital during the autopsy of her three-year-old child, who tragically drowned in a fish pond at Gilgil Hills Academy in Nakuru County. [Julius Chepkwony, Standard]

A family in Nakuru is grappling with the devastating loss of their three-year-old son, who died under unclear circumstances at Gilgil Hills Academy, leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions and conflicting accounts.

For Jane Mwangi, the boy’s mother, the ordeal began with a distressing phone call from her husband, informing her that their child had fallen ill and had been rushed to Gilgil Hospital.