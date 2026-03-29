Shock and grief as three-year-old dies at Nakuru School

A family in Nakuru is grappling with the devastating loss of their three-year-old son, who died under unclear circumstances at Gilgil Hills Academy, leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions and conflicting accounts.
For Jane Mwangi, the boy’s mother, the ordeal began with a distressing phone call from her husband, informing her that their child had fallen ill and had been rushed to Gilgil Hospital.
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