Motorists urged to delay travel as Mai Mahiu-Suswa-Narok road unsafe

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A section of affected road along the Mai Mahiu–Suswa–Narok highway on March 7, 2026 [KeNHA]

Motorists plying the Mai Mahiu-Suswa-Narok road have been cautioned following heavy flooding and silt deposits caused by heavy rains.

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) said the road is in a severe condition and urged motorists yet to begin their journeys to delay travel until floodwaters recede.

Those who must travel have been advised to use alternative routes, including Ngong-Suswa, Nairobi-Naivasha-Nakuru-Mau Narok-Narok, and Nairobi-Naivasha-Longonot-Suswa routes.

“The Mai Mahiu-Suswa-Narok (B7) road has experienced flooding and silt deposition at Kedong Ranch near Suswa,” KeNHA said in a statement, adding that high water levels have made driving dangerous and slowed traffic.

The authority has also urged drivers to follow safety instructions, noting that police officers and traffic marshals have been deployed to help restore normal traffic flow.

KeNHA warned that navigating flooded sections or areas covered in silt could leave vehicles stranded or swept away. It urged motorists to exercise extreme caution, especially along the stretch between Naivasha ICD and Suswa Ranch, as heavy rains continues.

Efforts are underway to clear the affected sections and improve traffic.