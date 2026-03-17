×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Late politician's estate at risk as creditors line up

By Daniel Chege | Mar. 17, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Peter Kipruto, son of the late Rongai MP William Komen, on May 30, 2022. He is among the four administrators of his late grandfather Kibowen Komen's estate. [File, Standard]

The estate of the late politician Kibowen Komen is at risk of being auctioned as creditors line up in court, seeking a share of the property.

Since his death on February 15, 1997, his children and grandchildren have been in court fighting over the sharing of his intestate estate.

After 29 years in court, however, Kibowen’s family is now facing a new hurdle as over 300 creditors lay claim on the estate inherited by his son William Komen, who has since also passed on.

It is emerging that the younger Komen, who also served as MP allegedly withheld information on debts owed to creditors and details of property deals allegedly struck with private developers.

Some creditors claim they paid for some of the property Kibowen left to his three widows, two of whom are deceased, siblings, children, and grandchildren.

Among the emerging creditors are approximately 304 individuals led by Alexander Kenda, who moved before Justice Samwel Mohochi claiming ownership of part of Kibowen’s estate, which William had inherited.

The creditors stated they had purchased various plots of land from the younger Komen before his death on June 22, 2019.

“We are seeking recognition for the portions of land we occupy. The same should be surveyed to confirm that our occupation on the parcels aligns with their sale agreements,” read their application.

The group wants the beneficiaries of Komen’s property to acknowledge them as bona fide purchasers and occupants.

Additionally, they are seeking registration documents for their portions as well as formal title deeds.

Isaac Towett, another private developer, is also seeking recognition for a 24-acre piece of land he allegedly purchased from Komen.

Towett wants a regional surveyor assigned to survey the land and confirm the acreage. “The court should also direct the surveyor to prepare a mutation and plan for the Registry Index Map (RIM), allowing the estate administrators to issue me with the necessary transfer documents,” he deposed.

Kibowen’s estate also lost a 66-acre property to creditors 15 years ago, although the same has never been implemented.

In 2010, the High Court authorised the excision and sale of 66 acres from the estate to settle debts owed to creditors.

The dispute over whether the 66 acres should be excised went all the way to the Court of Appeal, but ultimately the orders were maintained.

“Any new application made to challenge the excision of the 66 acres would be dismissed because the same would have been filed out of time, and the appellate court has finalised the dispute,” ruled Mohochi.

Court documents show that another creditor, Agrisup Limited, claims Sh1.3 million from Kibowen. According to the records, Kibowen entered into an agreement with the company for the sale of land, but the agreement was not implemented.

The company wants a refund of the money or the transfer of the property agreed upon.

Another creditor, Anne Naanyu, is claiming more than Sh23 million in a refund arising from the sale of 185 acres of land.

“We refer to a judgment delivered by the Court on July 30, 2010. Kindly note that the monies due and owing to our client are Sh23,320,000,” read a letter from Naanyu’s lawyer.

Judge Mohochi has been forced to suspend new applications by creditors until Kibowen’s estate is distributed.

Kibowen’s estate comprises 3,600 acres of land, petrol stations, shares in East African Breweries, and other parcels of land scattered across Nakuru and Baringo counties. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Politician Kibowen Komen Justice Samwel Mohochi High Court Registry Index Map
.

Latest Stories

Tread carefully on privatisation of treasured national assets
Tread carefully on privatisation of treasured national assets
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
4 hrs ago
Politicians rearing monster that will turn around and devour them
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
4 hrs ago
Judiciary's quiet alignment should worry every Kenyan
Opinion
By George Nyongesa
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Hostile takeover: President's hand in the wrangles simmering at Nairobi Hospital
By David Odongo 4 hrs ago
Hostile takeover: President's hand in the wrangles simmering at Nairobi Hospital
Parents decry rising education costs due to illegal school levies
By Mike Kihaki 4 hrs ago
Parents decry rising education costs due to illegal school levies
State faces new hurdle in meeting Safaricom stake sale conditions
By Brian Ngugi 4 hrs ago
State faces new hurdle in meeting Safaricom stake sale conditions
Exit USAID enter G2G: What new funding model means for health sector
By Mercy Kahenda 4 hrs ago
Exit USAID enter G2G: What new funding model means for health sector
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved