Police arrest man over killing of stepson

Police in Naivasha have apprehended a 32-year-old male who was responsible for the death of his four-year-old stepson by inflicting a head injury using a rungu.

The suspect was detained five days after the child's admission to Naivasha Sub-County Hospital by his mother in a critical condition; however, the child unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

The incident transpired in Sanctuary Village, situated along Moi South Lake Road, where the suspect, reportedly employed as a night guard, initially fled the scene but was subsequently apprehended in Suswa Town by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers.

The sequence of events reportedly commenced last week when the suspect allegedly assaulted the child during a dispute with the mother at their residence.

Naivasha District Criminal Investigation Officer (DCIO) Isaac Kiama disclosed that the suspect had prior incidents of physically assaulting the child over disciplinary issues and perceived disrespect.

The mother, aged 18, stated that she transported the child to the hospital following the assault; however, the child passed away shortly after arrival.

She disclosed having given birth at the age of 14 and having endured considerable hardship; she is presently residing in a safe house.

The husband is expected to face murder charges. Furthermore, DCIO officers apprehended an individual suspected of stabbing and causing the death of a middle-aged man in Kasarani estate amid a dispute at a bar.

The two individuals had been observing a football match with other patrons when a fight ensued, resulting in the suspect stabbing the victim in the chest.

The suspect was apprehended in Gilgil Town after fleeing the scene during the weekend incident.

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a single stab wound inflicted by a sharp object.

The suspect will be formally charged in court with murder, and witnesses have provided statements.